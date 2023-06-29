The Harrison County Democratic Party held its annual picnic at Flat Run Veterans Park on June 22. The event had 130 people in attendance and many speeches from state and local candidates who are on the democratic ticket.

The event had cooking from former Harrison County Judge Executive Alex Barnett, and music played by John Daniel Herrington, with an occasional accompanist of Sue Lake’s singing.

