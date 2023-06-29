The Harrison County Democratic Party held its annual picnic at Flat Run Veterans Park on June 22. The event had 130 people in attendance and many speeches from state and local candidates who are on the democratic ticket.
The event had cooking from former Harrison County Judge Executive Alex Barnett, and music played by John Daniel Herrington, with an occasional accompanist of Sue Lake’s singing.
The speeches started with democratic nominee Sierra Enlow, who is running for Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner. Enlow, who is from LaRue County, Kentucky, talked about the importance of agriculture to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Following Enlow was Kim Reeder, the democratic nominee for State Auditor. Reeder is from Rowan County and spent time as a tax attorney and an educator. She explained how she would fill the spot of Auditor.
Next, was the Democratic Nominee for State Treasurer, Micheal Bowman. Bowman is from Louisville and is currently a part of the Andy Beshear Administration. Before the 2019 election, Bowman served as a bank officer and branch manager for U.S. Bank.
In local elections, Democratic Nominee for County Coroner Jay Sanders then came to deliver his remarks about his election. Sanders has spent the years leading up to this election as Fire Chief of the Cynthiana Fire Department.
The event was concluded with a speech from Colmon Eldridge, the chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party.
The Harrison County Democratic Women’s Club was also recognized for awarding college scholarships to Harrison County students. Those students were Caroline VanHook, Reece Shirley, Addie Hoskins, Lily Winkle, and Spencer Whalen.
