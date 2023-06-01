Cynthiana Fire Chief James "Jay" Sanders will appear on the general election ballot this November as the Democratic candidate for Harrison County Coroner.
Sanders will retire from his position as chief this year, after 33 total years of fire service. Despite his upcoming retirement, Sanders said he hopes for the opportunity to continue helping the community.
“I've been a servant for the community. Here, people know me and know I am just a public servant, and that’s what I've done my whole life,” he said. “I really just want to continue to serve the community and Harrison County, and I hope they consider me this November.”
Sanders said his experience working with various departments in the county has prepared him for the job of coroner, and if elected he will approach the role with compassion and understanding.
During his time working in the fire department, he took classes on investigating fire deaths, evidence collection and evidence chain of custody. He called the knowledge he gained during these classes “vital to the position” of coroner.
Sanders received a unanimous nomination from the Harrison County Democratic Party Executive Committee, which is made up of 21 members.
Committee Chair Kendal Butler said Sanders’ experience as a firefighter will aid in his contributions to the position. Butler praised Sanders’ character, and said he has the correct demeanor to aid families going through tragedy.
“A veteran first responder like Jay would be ideal to work with families that are probably going through the worst night of their lives,” Butler said. “A coroner’s position is someone who can not only investigate and find the cause of death, but be there for families in this time of need, and he's had 20 plus years of doing that.”
If elected, Sanders will fill the vacancy left after the resignation of coroner Thomas Ware. He served as the coroner for five months before resigning.
Thomas took over the job succeeding his father, Tom Ware, who held the coroner position since 1996.
“The Ware’s have done a wonderful job over the years, but Jay will bring a new enthusiasm to this job and help take it to the next level,” Butler said.
Although Sanders will run on a Democratic ticket, Butler said the job of coroner is not a partisan position and doesn't see how party affiliation would affect the way the job is done.
Sanders has also received support from Cynthiana City Commissioner Isaac Dailey. In a press release announcing Sanders’ run for the position, Dailey praised his character and endorsed his candidacy.
“Sanders has selflessly served our community for decades. He is fiscally conservative and has a long track record of doing more with less. I am confident he is the person for the job of taking care of our community’s loved ones," Dailey said.
