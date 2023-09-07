Editors note: The figures used in this story are based on the total gross wage compensation of each employee as listed in the obtained records from each county.
The Harrison County Fiscal Court spent $2.51 million on payroll wage expenses in the fiscal year 2022-2023, according to the court’s annual wage report obtained by the Democrat.
The United States Census Bureau reported Harrison County and Adair County to have similar populations. According to 2022 census information, Harrison County hosted a population of 19,103, while Adair County’s total sat around 19,576.
The median household income for Harrison County sits about $10,000 above the median in Adair County, according to the US Census Bureau.
According to the County’s wage report, the Adair County Fiscal Court spent $2.09 million on wage expenses in fiscal year 23.
Harrison County Sheriff Shain Stephens claimed the title of highest paid county employee, sitting at a total wage of $106,409.18 for the fiscal year. The report listed Harrison County Clerk Linda Barnes as the next highest paid employee, earning a total gross wage of 106,195.71.
Harrison County Judge Executive is the next highest earning position on the report, but due to the election two people split this salary. Previous Judge Executive Alex Barnett’s term ended halfway through the fiscal year, and current Judge Executive Jason Marshall took over that mantle.
The total wages for the two men combined reached $97,690.34. In Kentucky, Judge Executive salaries are set by statute based on population size.
Adair County also spilt the total judge executive salary between the previous office holder and the current office holder. The two judge executives received a total of $97,803.22 for the fiscal year, according to information from the Adair County wage report.
Harrison County Magistrates made an average of $12,695.20 in the fiscal year. Adair County Magistrates made an average of $11,763.93 in the same 12 month period.
Harrison County listed 12 magistrates on the wage report, while Adair County listed 10.
Harrison County maintains eight serving magistrates at one time, while Adair County maintains seven.
