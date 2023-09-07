Editors note: The figures used in this story are based on the total gross wage compensation of each employee as listed in the obtained records from each city.
The city of Cynthiana spent a total of $3.76 million on payroll wage expenses in the fiscal year 2022-2023, according to the city’s annual wage report obtained by the Democrat.
The United States Census Bureau reported Cynthiana and the city of Lebanon, Kentucky, to have similar populations. According to 2022 census information, Cynthiana hosted a population of 6,441, while Lebanon’s total sat around 6,436.
The median household income for Cynthiana sits around $10,000 above the median of Lebanon, according to the US Census Bureau.
According to the Lebanon wage report, the city spent $2.95 million on wages for fiscal year 23.
Cynthiana Fire Chief jay Sanders claimed the title of highest paid Cynthiana city employee, bringing in at a total of $87,098.36 for the fiscal year. Following close behind for the title of second highest paid employee, Cynthiana Chief of Police Eric Kendall boasted a total wage of $83,936.28 across the 12 month period.
Elected officials sit further down on that list. The city paid Mayor James Smith, who holds the office as a full time position, a total of $34,164.24.
Cynthiana commissioners received a total compensation of $11,433.84 for 12 months of service. Cynthiana has four commissioners.
Some commissioners will only be shown as making half of that amount on the wage report. With the recent election, some commissioners on the report only served six months of the fiscal year rather than the total 12.
Adrienne Spalding, a secretary at the city clerks office in Lebanon, said the Mayor of Lebanon is also a full time position. Lebanon Mayor Gary Crenshaw brought in a total wage of $10,200 for the fiscal year 23, according to the wage report.
The Lebanon Fire Chief, Christopher Coyle, is listed on the wage report as having received $71,319.92 in wages for the fiscal year 23. Lebanon Chief of Police Walter Brady made $80,100.48 in the fiscal year23.
Lebanon hosts a council government rather than a commission. Lebanon city council members are listed are receiving a total compensation of $3,600 for 12 months of service. The city council has six members.
