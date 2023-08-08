The Cynthiana Rod Run is gearing up for another year of family fun on Aug 26.
Kevin Florence, president of the organization, left the hay fields to stop by the city commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to inform the commissioners about this year’s event and thank them for their support.
“I want to say thank you to all of you all because donations is what makes us keep this rolling. We are non-profit, and all the money goes back into the show,” Florence said. “People don’t realize how much money it takes to put on a show like this but I appreciate you all. Without you, it wouldn’t happen.”
Florence said the event has received donations from businesses in Richmond, Lexington and Georgetown to keep the festivities rolling.
He also told the commission to expect a few small changes this year.
The food court will be in the city lot by the Flower Depot, and there will be a new way for children to get involved in the fun.
When walking down Walnut Street on Aug, 26, you may see cars made out of cardboard lining the sides of the road. That is a part of the new “Cardboard Hoodlums” initiative beginning this year.
“They’re going to be judged — give them something to make em feel good,” Florence said. “Trying to get kids involved as much as we can.”
The officially designated “kid zone” will again be located by the sheriff’s office, and a safe zone will be located in front of the justice center. Private golf carts are not allowed at the event, but there will be free “golf cart taxi’s” for all attendees to hitch a ride on.
The Cynthiana Rod Run is free to everyone, the only thing that could cost money is the purchase of goods from vendors set up in the area.
Florence is committed to creating a space that is enjoyable for everyone. He encouraged people to share their honest feedback about the event, to keep making it better year after year.
“If you’re ever down there and you’ve got any questions, whether it’s a complaint or a pat on the back, let us know. That’s how we fix things to make it better the next year,” Florence said.
In other news, the commission heard the second reading of an ordinance designating Springdale Extension as a one way street from Old Lair Road to Webster Avenue.
The new designation of Springdale as a one way comes after a citizen request at the special called commission meeting on July 25.
“I went up there… and without a doubt it needs to be one way. It’s tight,” commissioner Mark Mattmiller said.
Each commissioner gave an update on their respective designations.
Mattmiller, Commissioner of Public Property and Finance, said the city is just waiting on state approval for the splash pad being erected at Flat Run Veterans Park.
The city approved general expenses at the last commission meeting on July 25.
Commissioner of Public Safety Lorena Judy gave a general update on the Police Department and other safety matters. She said the Cynthiana Police Department completed emergency response training Aug. 1-2 at Harrison County High School.
The Paris Police Department assisted Cynthiana at Bike Fest on Saturday, July 29. Judy thanked the department for their help. The Paris Police Department will also be present at the Cynthiana Rod Run on Aug. 26.
Judy read an email she received from the Licking Valley Honey Bee Society asking for help with the rental cost of a portable restroom for the upcoming honey festival. The commission approved the donation of $640 to the society to help fund the rental.
Commissioner of Fire Safety and Emergency Services Isaac Dailey turned the floor over to new Cynthiana Fire Chief Bob Chaffee for an update on the department. Aug. 1 marked the first day Chaffee became the lone acting fire chief, after the retirement of Jay Sanders.
“The department is well, a little different but it’s going well,” Chaffee said. “My days are quiet. It’s just a little different right now. But, we’ve made it one full day.”
Commissioner of Public Utilities and Works David Conner said his department had been “extremely busy,” but had finally started to “see some daylight.”
