Cynthiana has long been known as The Maiden City. It has more recently been called the City of Murals for all the diverse murals that the Cynthiana Arts Council has funded.
Now, however, Cynthiana is becoming well known as a town that produces big-time pageant winners.
Last year, Katie Himes Keely was crowned as Mrs. United States.
Just this past Sunday, July 30, another beautiful young woman from Harrison County claimed another national pageant title.
Michelle Carson VanHorn was crowned U.S. American Mrs., in a ceremony held at Ponte Vedra Beach, in Jacksonville, Fla.
“I was involved in pageants when I was in high school and actually won the Miss Harrison County Fair title in 2012,” VanHorn said in an interview on Monday. “But I had gotten out of the pageant thing since then, until I started looking for pageants for my daughter. I came across this pageant and my daughter encouraged me to enter.”
In January of 2023, VanHorn entered the U.S. American Miss Ohio Pageant, and won.
“There were 10-12 contestants in that pageant and I was lucky enough to win,” she explained.
That set the stage for the U.S. American Mrs. Pageant that she won last weekend.
“I was so excited to even compete, let alone win,” she said. “In these pageants, you always meet contestants that become good friends. This pageant was no different.”
VanHorn became best friends with Ebony Walker, Mrs. Maryland.
“We just hit it off for whatever reason and became best friends,” she said. “We talked and both agreed that if either of us were on the stage and in the final two, we’d want the other to win.”
As luck would have it, both VanHorn and her new best friend, Ebony, were the final two contestants.
“When they announced Ebony’s name as first runner-up, which meant I won, I started crying. Not happy that I had won, but because Ebony and I shared the stage together and were the last two,” she said.
VanHook explained that the pageant that she won in Florida is not the same one that Keely won in 2022.
“There are actually four different systems that have national pageants,” she said. “There is the Miss/Mrs. USA, the Miss/Mrs. America, the Miss/Mrs. United States and the U.S. American Miss/Mrs., which is the one I won. Katie won the Mrs. United States last year, so it was a different system altogether than mine.”
The week-long competition that culminated with Sunday’s crowning, included an interview that counted as 40% of the score for each contestant, an evening gown competition that counted for 30% and a runway fun fashion show, that also counted for 30%.
“I won the evening gown competition and also won the Optional Wear part of the competition, but that really didn’t count toward the point overall point totals,” VanHorn explained. “My Optional Wear was centered on fitness, which is important in my life.”
VanHorn, now 31, graduated from Harrison County High School in 2012 and played softball for the Fillies.
After high school, she attended Northern Kentucky University where she played softball for the Norse for four years.
She graduated from NKU with a degree in math education. She has been teaching middle school math and coaching softball in the Ashland School District, in Ashland, Ohio, for six years.She married Brock VanHorn in 2018.
“I was just named the head coach of our high school’s softball team after having been an assistant coach for four years,” she said. “I am excited about this new endeavor.”
She said the ensuing year that she will be the reigning, will give her an opportunity to share her pet project..and anti-bullying organization that is called T.I.E., or Trauma Informed Education.
“I will have the opportunity to make appearances in schools to share this program with them,” she said. “Kids of all ages need to know that, in spite of what might be troubling them, there are alternatives that are out there. There is help for children of all ages that might have issues at home or at school, or really anywhere.”
Michelle is the daughter of Amy Wiglesworth Dennis, of Cynthiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.