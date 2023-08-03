A hidden gem in Cynthiana is the Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum, located on Walnut Street, in downtown Cynthiana.
The museum has displays of nearly everything a person could imagine when it comes to chronicling the history of any community.
Nearly every walk of life is on display at the museum — schools that have come and gone, apparel from many different walks of life, artifacts that are unique to our community, hundreds and hundreds of photographs — anything you can imagine is on display.
The museum is currently celebrating its 30th year of incorporation and 29th year of being open to the public.
One of the driving forces behind getting the museum up and running is Mary Grable. She is currently the President of the museum’s Board of Directors, and one of its founding members.
The following is an article she penned for the Harrison Heritage News, a monthly magazine that is a part of the Harrison County Historical Society, which chronicles the history of the museum.
By: Mary Grable
For a very few of us, this month marks an anniversary that has spanned 30 years. In 1993, a group of folks met at the home of Herby Allen Moore and sat around his dining room table to discuss incorporating into a group that would establish and maintain a local museum. Most of those present were members of the Harrison County Historical Society, however this group of people wished to focus on the museum they wanted to establish while the Historical Society had many other interests.
It was decided to encourage other friends and family members to meet for a preliminary meeting to discuss the future of this idea. On March 23, 1993, the following people who showed up were: Robert Poindexter, Stan T. Lemons, George Slade, Anna Jean Lyons, Russell Whalen, Penny Kramer, Hallie Martin, Randall Boyers, Ray Chamberlin, Charles Swinford, Jim Swinford, Bill Kuster, Tom McKee and Virginia Midden.
The decision was made to go forward with writing Articles of Incorporation to establish the Cynthiana/Harrison County Trust, Inc. Work on this began and was completed and sent to Frankfort. Thirty Years ago, on May 23, 1993, the document was received by the state of Kentucky with the following signatures requesting the incorporation of the non-profit organization: Dan Wiglesworth, Herbert Allen Moore, Martha Barnes, Robert Grable, Mary Grable, George Slade, Robert Poindexter, James Martin, Penny Kramer, Russell Whalen, James Swinford, and Steve Slade.
Thus the commitment was realized and the first Board of Directors of the Cynthiana/Harrison County Trust, Inc. was elected in June for the 1993-1994 Fiscal Year. They were: Martha Barnes, President; Dan Wiglesworth, Vice President; Judi Rawlings, Secretary; Robert Grable, Treasurer; Russell Whalen; Robert Poindexter; Jim Bob Martin; Alice Allen; & Mary Grable.
This group began work on finding a location for a Museum. Robert Poindexter offered a location on Walnut Street for rent.
This location was selected and the physical work on the Museum began. In June, 1994, the members of the Board of Directors for the 1994-95 Fiscal Year were elected with the following people agreeing to serve : Martha Barnes, President; Robert Poindexter, Vice-President; Mary Grable, Secretary; Robert Grable Treasurer; Ed Herrington; George Slade; Jim Bob Martin; Dorothy Slade; & Harold Slade. With this leadership, the Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum officially opened in July, 1994. This year marks the Museum’s 29th Anniversary.
Over the last 30 years, many Harrison County people have supported the Cynthiana/Harrison County Trust, Inc. Three people who are no longer with us stand out—George Slade, Harold Slade and Dorothy Slade. It was Harold’s vision for the Museum, with input from George and Dorothy, that we have built on. Neville and Thelma Hailey were there with Harold in completing many exhibits. Harold Slade was the Museum’s curator until his death. Kenny Simpson took over until he had to retire. Currently, Billy and Sharon Fowler, Larry Benson, Karen Bear and Mary Grable share those duties.
Listing the many people who have helped get the Museum to 29 years would take too much space in this newsletter, however we have many scrapbooks of our endeavors. Everyone is invited to stop by the Museum and have a look at them. Martha Barnes, ever the librarian, has made it a mission to record the Museum’s activities these past years. They will be on display during August.
This past month, the Cynthiana/Harrison County Trust, Inc. elected the 2023-24 Board of Directors. They are: Mary Grable, President; Jeff Kinney, Vice-President; Denise Marshall, Secretary; and Kay Cox, Treasurer; Karen Bear; Randall Boyers; Scott Fields; Larry Benson; and Brian Canupp . This board is most grateful for the support for the Museum it has received, and continues to receive, from the Harrison County Fiscal Court and the Cynthiana City Commission over the past 30 years.
We have recently received some new artifacts: 1) The original Quiet Trails Rustic Marker; 2) a wedding dress of Molly Rorer from the late 1800s and her sister’s high top shoes, perhaps worn during the wedding; 3) a baseball uniform from the Robinson Christian Baseball team; and 4) a red punch cup with the inscription of 1904 and Cynthiana Fair. It’s worth the time to stop by and see!!!
