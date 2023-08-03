Cynthiana City Commission officially, and “with great regret,” accepted the retirement of Cynthiana Fire Chief Jay Sanders at a special called city commission meeting on Tuesday, July 25.
The commission took time to recognize Sanders for his time bettering the city. Mayor James Smith thanked Sanders for his willingness to serve the community, and his ability to always bring a comforting aura to his role.
“The attitude that you have and that you’ve instilled in your men is what we need in every single department in this city,” Smith said to Sanders. “I so appreciate your leadership.”
Smith said when he came into office nine years ago with no city government experience, he felt an immediate connection to Sanders.
The mayor said perhaps the connection came from shared experiences, but he has always known Sanders to be the kind of man he wants running the fire department.
“I saw in you the things that I believe are the most important values of a leader, and one of the top ones is humility. You always came with great ideas but you were always willing to hear other ideas and new ways to do things,” Smith said. “You have no idea how much this city has benefited because you’ve been in charge of the fire department.”
The commission issued a proclamation declaring July 28, 2023, “Chief Jay Sanders Day” in the city of Cynthiana. Each commissioner took the time to individually thank Sanders for his time working at the fire station.
Commissioner Isaac Dailey said he struggled to find the words to reflect what an impact Sanders has had on his time as a commissioner, and
“Everybody here knows Jay, and knows he can’t walk down the street without saying, ‘Hi,’ to somebody,” Dailey said. “I can’t believe how much I’ve learned in seven months… about the city and just being a good person and being a good leader. You’re such a servant leader and such a good example to me. I’m a better person from being your commissioner, and I’m proud to have worked with you.”
Smith turned the floor over to employees from Bullard, who came to present Sanders with a commemorative fire helmet signed by Bullard employees.
Rachael Kennedy, Bullard regional sales manager, presented Sanders with the token. She said employees signed the hat on a first come first serve basis, and space for signatures quickly ran out.
She joked that to have enough space for the signatures of all the lives he has touched, they would have had to make a helmet the size of a building.
“When I think about chief Sanders, not only do I think about a tremendous individual and a caring man, but I also think about a man who shows up at the schools to support the school children,” Kennedy said. “That really touched my heart because sometimes chief Sanders was the only kind face those children saw. We just want to thank you.”
Not one to enjoy the spotlight, Sanders tried to retreat to the audience after each speech highlighting his work for the city. At the end of the commission’s farewell speeches, Sanders redirected the praise towards his whole department.
“I want to tell you, I appreciate all the kind words you said about me, but you need to say it about the guys standing behind me because they pushed me and pushed me and pushed me from the time I walked in the door,” he said. “I’ve had people carrying me since 1995.”
Other business:
- Bobby Craft will present paperwork detailing a grant awarded to the airport to begin the construction of a new hangar at the next commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
- The commission voted to consider making Springdale a one way street from Old Lair to Webster Ave. to create a safer street by the schools. The commission is scheduled for further discussion of this ordinance at the next commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
- Hired Taylor Douglas as a part-time certified telecommunicator after successful completion of all reemployment requirements.
- A second reading of an ordinance creating an incentivized pay program for city telecommunicators.
- The commission authorized Mayor Smith to sign documents entering into a trust agreement with Kentucky League of Cities for property, liability and workers compensation insurance services for the fiscal year 2024.
- The commission authorized Mayor Smith to sign all documents related to the Harrison County Board of Education agreements for the round-a-bout and road connector.
- Offer employment to three individuals as full time certified police officers contingent upon successful completion of all pre employment requirements.
- Terminated employment of Kevin Wells as a full time firefighter recruit during original probationary period effective July 12, 2023.
- Accepted the resignation of Harley Flack effective July 14, 2023
- Accepted the resignation of full-time telecommunicator Jordan Williams effective immediately.
