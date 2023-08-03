Commission

From left, Rachael Kennedy stand with Jay Sanders and John Kalafut at the Cynthiana Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

 Kendall Staton

Cynthiana City Commission officially, and “with great regret,” accepted the retirement of Cynthiana Fire Chief Jay Sanders at a special called city commission meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

The commission took time to recognize Sanders for his time bettering the city. Mayor James Smith thanked Sanders for his willingness to serve the community, and his ability to always bring a comforting aura to his role.

