Another Cynthiana-Harrison County Bike Fest is in the books.
Nearly two thousand motorcycles of all shapes, sizes, models and years were on hand in downtown Cynthiana on Saturday, July 29.
Two wheeled and three-wheeled bikes were the focus of Bike Fest, with four-wheeled vintage Hot Rods getting ready for the Cynthiana Rod Run, that will also be held in the downtown area, on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Phillip Kelly and his team of Bike Fest volunteers again put on a nice show with several hundred people in attendance over the course of the full-day event.
The UGK Stunt Team showed their trick-riding skills on three different occasions on Saturday. There was live music, non-stop, on the stage next to Ernie’s Sports Bar. There were many vendors at the event selling everything from food and drinks to tee-shirts and leather goods.
Hopefully local downtown businesses saw an increase in drop-in sales, as a result of the influx of more people in the downtown area.
