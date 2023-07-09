The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, awarded the city of Cynthiana a grant to aid in the completion of a low-head dam project.

The project will take out the boil from three of the low head dams on the licking river which will lessen the flood possibility, according to Mayor James Smith. The commission voted to allow Smith to sign all documents related to the grant.

