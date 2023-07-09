The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, awarded the city of Cynthiana a grant to aid in the completion of a low-head dam project.
The project will take out the boil from three of the low head dams on the licking river which will lessen the flood possibility, according to Mayor James Smith. The commission voted to allow Smith to sign all documents related to the grant.
“If this project had already been done, the drowning that happened at Robinson Dam earlier this year would not have happened - probably would not have happened,” Smith said. “It wouldn't have been the undertow that took them in.”
Commissioner David Conner lived through the historic flood that ravaged Cynthiana in 1997. He quickly voted to approve the motion allowing Smith to secure the funds.
“That's very important to this community. Being a victim of 97 and living that, anything to make that better is definitely a win for Cynthiana and Harrison County,” Conner said.
In other business at the meeting, the commission heard the first reading of ordinance 1651, which details the telecommunicator incentive plan aimed to promote the continued education of E-911 dispatchers.
Ordinances are publicly read twice before the commission votes on their fate.
“The city recognizes the value and need for higher education, training and career development for E-911 telecommunicators,” the ordinance said. “The city commission has determined that it is in the public interest to hire and retain the most qualified E-911 telecommunicators possible within the department, and provide payroll incentives encouraging E-911 telecommunicators to obtain additional training, education and experience.”
The ordinance said pay incentive programs will be developed by the fire chief, acting Bob Chaffee, and the commissioner of fire safety and emergency services, currently Isaac Dailey. The program will align with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council Career Development Program.
Prior to implementation, the commission will vote to approve the program plan, according to the ordinance.
Along with the first reading of the ordinance, the commission voted to offer Cody Porter and Mona Lee Cameron employment as full-time non-certified telecommunicators. The commission also voted to offer employment to another individual as a full-time certified telecommunicator. Their name will be announced at the next commission meeting, on July 25, 2023.
The commission also voted to offer Marty Hause employment as a part-time retired reemployed police officer.
The commission voted to approve an updated school resource officer contract, once a few changes have been made according to commissioner Lourena Judy. Mayor Smith said a few changes have already been made, mostly to update pay.
“We partner with the school to provide two school resource officers,” Smith said.
