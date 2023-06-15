At a special meeting of the Harrison County Fiscal Court, the court agreed to appoint a four-member committee to examine results of the 2020 census and determine if magisterial district lines should be redrawn in Harrison County. At the May 30 meeting, the court appointed former magistrate and Republican Sam Pierce, Property Valuation Administrator Pat Darnell, county clerk Linda Barnes and local GOP board of elections officer Mike Aldridge to the committee. The committee has 60 days to pore over the 2020 census results and determine if lines need to be redrawn. At the end of that two-month period, the committee is to then make a recommendation to the fiscal court.

“We will make a recommendation, but the fiscal court has the final say as to whether or not they agree with our recommendation,” Pierce explained.

