At a special meeting of the Harrison County Fiscal Court, the court agreed to appoint a four-member committee to examine results of the 2020 census and determine if magisterial district lines should be redrawn in Harrison County. At the May 30 meeting, the court appointed former magistrate and Republican Sam Pierce, Property Valuation Administrator Pat Darnell, county clerk Linda Barnes and local GOP board of elections officer Mike Aldridge to the committee. The committee has 60 days to pore over the 2020 census results and determine if lines need to be redrawn. At the end of that two-month period, the committee is to then make a recommendation to the fiscal court.
“We will make a recommendation, but the fiscal court has the final say as to whether or not they agree with our recommendation,” Pierce explained.
He said the court then will have 20 days before it officially makes a decision on reapportionment of local magisterial district lines..
“That allows citizens to weigh in on the issue of redistricting,” Pierce said. “I suppose a citizen could disagree with the fiscal court’s decision and could file suit in circuit court. I don’t know that anyone has ever done that.”
The court agreed to a one-time $495 per person compensation for the four members of the committee.
Pierce compiled census data for the eight magisterial districts that divide Harrison County and Cynthiana. His figures show a total population of 18,692 persons in Harrison County.
He also broke down that total population into the current magisterial districts.
District 1, represented by Stan Lemons, has a population of 2,389.
District 2, (Chris Winkle) has a population of 2,469.
District 3 (Bubby Northcutt) has a population of 2,215.
District 4 (Charles Garnett) has a population of 2,463.
District 5 (Jeremy Burden) has a population of 2,322.
District 6 (Brad Yearsley) has a population of 2,323.
District 7 (Chris Philpott) has a population of 2,272.
District 8 (Dwayne Florence) has a population of 2,239.
The average size of each district in Harrison County is 2336.5 persons.
Pierce said the General Assembly recommends that the population of each district be within a plus or minus range of 5% of what the average district size should be.
According to his figures, that range would mean each district in Harrison County should fall between that range of 2,219 to 2,453 persons. Based on that recommendation, three districts in Harrison County fall slightly outside that range. District 3 has four fewer persons than is recommended. District 2 has 16 more persons than is recommended and District four has 10 more persons than is recommended.
“All of these figures were compiled directly from the Legislative Research Commission,” Pierce explained. “I’m not sure if there is enough difference in the those three districts to really warrant a change. We will see.” Pierce said local redistricting typically occurs closer to the beginning of the new decade, but that the COVID pandemic caused a delay.
“Usually, localities begin this process in years that end in “1”, but the General Assembly pushed everything back,” he said. “They decided that 2022 wasn’t a good year to redistrict, since it was an election year. So here we are now.”
The four-person committee will have its first meeting to begin work on whether or not redistricting is warranted on Tuesday, June 5, at 10 a.m., in the Community Room at the Courthouse. The meeting is open to the public.
