The City of Cynthiana Board of Commissioners met for a special meeting on Thursday, June 20.
The commission voted to remove trip hazards on Cynthiana’s downtown sidewalks. The cost of the approved project is $11,160.
Commissioner Issac Dailey read a statement from Suzanne Taylor about troubles she faced using sidewalks downtown.
“She was enjoying the day taking her usual walk down the street when the next thing she knew, she visually saw herself flying forward with no way to stop herself.” Dailey said. “She had broken three fingers — her middle, ring, and pinky. Her wrist area below her pinky will never fully heal as a result of her injury.”
Dailey shared the story to show the commissioners there is a real danger to the obstructions in the sidewalk. Citizens raised concerns as there are more and more events happening in the downtown area.
The commission also heard department reports from the Cynthiana Fire Deparment, Cynthiana Police Department and the Cynthiana Public Works Department.
Chief Eric Kendall of the Cynthiana Police Department gave a report about the Kentucky League of Cities Law Enforcement (KLCLEA) audit of the Cynthiana Police Department.
“KLCLEA does an audit every three years and looks over department policies and procedures, how our department operates,” Kendall said. “In 2020, our department score was 80.41%. Last week, which was the time of the audit, we scored a 93.1%.”
Chief Bob Chaffee of the Cynthiana Fire Department gave a report on the fire recruit class and talked about training items that the recruits have gone through so far and what was lying ahead in the coming weeks.
The meeting also held an executive session, which allows meetings to take place without the presence of media or citizens according to Kentucky law.
After the executive session ended, the meeting moved to the topic of payables.
The city had a general fund to pay of $283,994 and a water fund of $218,978. The commission passed a motion to pay those bills.
Commissioners moved onto to discuss the progress the Lerman’s Building, which the city had a helping hand is restoring. Following the meeting, Larry Pierce who is running three Airbnb rooms out of the second floor of the Lerman’s Building, gave a tour of his facilities.
Items on the agenda were: 1. Troey Stout DEA Special Agent in charge-Executive session to discuss employment of specific individual per KRS 61.810(1)(f), 2. Payable bills that the city had, 3. A tour of the Lerman’s Building Phase 3, 4. Authorize Mayor Smith to sign contract with Precision Contract Cutting for sidewalk repairs, 5. Offer employment to two individuals as full-time non-certified E-911 dispatchers, 6. An update of the new fire recruit class for Cynthiana Fire, 7. Kentucky League of Cities Law Enforcement Audit Report of the Cynthiana Police Department, 8. Budget update.
