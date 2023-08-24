Mark your calendars for several upccoming events in the last four months of 2023.
First, the ever-popular Cynthiana Rod Run is this coming Saturday, Aug. 26, in downtown Cynthiana. There promises to be upwards of 2,000 cars on display in this year’s Rod Run.
Sadie’s Bash, an end of summer celebration, will be held at Flat Run Veteran’s Park, on Saturday, Sept. 4. This event is named in honor of the late Sadie Gaunce, who passed away earlier this year. It also coincides with Sadie’s birthday. There will be lots of games, music, food, vendors and inflatables for adults and children. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.
The Cynthiana Honey Festival will also be held in the downtown area. That event, which promotes nature’s most perfect food, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23.
In October, there will be the ever-popular Thriller on Main event, highlighted by a performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance through Main Street.
Harvesting the Holidays, sponsored by the Cynthiana Democrat and the Cynthiana-Harrison County Economic Development Adminstration, will be held at Harrison Square, on Saturday, Nov. 4. This event features all things Fall. There will be inflatables for the children, tons of vendors and even a visit from Jolly Old Saint Nick.
Also in November, the Rohs Theatre Company will put on their play, Hamlet. The Shakespearean play will be held over two weekends at the Rohs Opera House. The play will be held on Nov. 3, 4, 10, 11, 12. All the plays are set for curtain calls at 7:30 p.m., except the Nov. 12 performance, which is a 2 p.m. matinee.
Please contact the Cynthiana Democrat office if there are any other events coming up this fall.
