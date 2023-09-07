clinic

From left to right, Dr. Stephen Toadvine, HMH Chief Executive Officer; Matt Harney, Director of Ambulatory Pharmacy and David Asher, HMH Chief Strategy Officer pose for a photo.

 photo provided

Harrison Memorial Hospital (HMH) is excited to announce that Clinic Pharmacy has become a part of the HMH family.

For more than two decades, Clinic Pharmacy has been a cornerstone of healthcare in Cynthiana. Clinic Pharmacy has dedicated itself to improving the health and well-being of the residents by offering full-service and personalized pharmacy services.

