Cynthaina city commission approved a list of roads to be consider for the use of state awarded road grants for the upcoming year, at a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
In total, counting new funds to come this year and carryover funds from last year, the city will have $223,198 to spend on improving roads, according to Mayor Smith.
"Municipal road aid, for those who may not be familiar, is grants that we get from the state based on gas tax to repair our roads and pave our roads," Smith said.
The following list of streets are on the approved list to submit for use of the municipal road aid:
- Louis Stout Way from Pleasant Street to Mill Street
- West Penn Street from Locust Street to Louis Stout Way
- Locust Street from Penn Street to Mill Street
- Thorobred Court
- Elm Street
- Bradford Drive
- Grandview Entrance at Pike Street
- Raintree Drive from Sycamore Drive to Spruce Drive
- East Pleasant Street from N Miller Street and Elmarch Avenue
While Thorobred Court doesn't serve a lot of people, according to the mayor, he said it is easily the worst road on the list and hopes to see it improve. Commissioner David Connor one-upped the mayor to call the road the worst in the city.
Commissioner Isaac Dailey asked to add a section of E Pleasant Street, between N Miller and Elmarch Ave, to the list to address complaints heard back during his campaign.
"It's full of potholes and low dips where those service drains are and its kind of horrible to drive up and down to be real honest," he said. "I got complaints up and down that block."
The section of road Dailey referred to also hosts two city buildings, the Cynthiana Police Station and Fire Station 2. The commission agreed and put it on the list.
Smith said the city will likely not have enough money to pave each street on the list, but to even be considered for work using the grant the road must appear on the list.
Connor called the nine roads a "wish list," and agreed there would likely not be enough funding to complete all the projects in the next year.
A portion of E Bridge Street originally appeared on the list, but commissioners agreed to remove it after Mayor Smith said Columbia Gas plans to do construction in the area within the next few years.
Smith said it wouldn't make sense to repaid the area, just for it to be torn apart so soon.
