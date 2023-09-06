Road Aid Street Listings

A map detailing the possible pavement areas to be addressed by the state funding, presented at the city commission meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, prior to adjustments. The list has since removed E Bridge Street, opting to add a section of E Pleasant Street. 

Cynthaina city commission approved a list of roads to be consider for the use of state awarded road grants for the upcoming year, at a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

In total, counting new funds to come this year and carryover funds from last year, the city will have $223,198 to spend on improving roads, according to Mayor Smith. 

