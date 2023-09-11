The Cynthiana City Commission approved the 2023 real property tax rate and the 2024 motor vehicle tax rate at a special called meeting on Friday, Sept. 8.
Commissioners fixed the 2023 property tax rate, which will be due by Nov. 30, at 15.3 cents for every $100 worth of taxable real property, and 23.14 cents for every $100 worth of taxable personal and mixed property subject to taxes, according to the passed ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.