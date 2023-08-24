City attorney John Lair administered the oath to new Cynthiana Police Officers Nathan Balk, Matthew Royse and Drew Merrill at the regularly called city commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Royse and Merrill started their shifts last week, while Balk will start this week. Royse said coming to the Cynthiana department has felt like coming home, since this is where he started his career in law enforcement.

