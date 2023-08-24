City attorney John Lair administered the oath to new Cynthiana Police Officers Nathan Balk, Matthew Royse and Drew Merrill at the regularly called city commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Royse and Merrill started their shifts last week, while Balk will start this week. Royse said coming to the Cynthiana department has felt like coming home, since this is where he started his career in law enforcement.
“I’m most looking forward to just helping people out, it sounds corny but that’s why we do it,” Royse said.
Both Royse and Merrill are from Bourbon County, and have worked together before, along with Balk, in Carlisle, Ky. While Merrill is still learning the lay of the land in the city he is not very familiar with, he said the toughest part of the job is the mental aspect.
“You see people at their worst usually when they deal with the police,” Merrill said.
Royse said both he and Merrill are fair, and are just looking to make the community a safer place. He joked that the officers are obviously not in their chosen career field for the money, and are hoping to bridge a gap in the community.
“I’ve always known that I wanted to be a cop since I was young. I wanted to do the whole military thing, and kind of transfer that over to the civilian line, and that’s what I did. I did 6 years as a military policeman, and it was a little different,” Merrill said.
Merrill had a rough childhood and just wants to make a difference wherever he can. He said Cynthiana is the place where he can do that. Merrill is a part of the K-9 unit, with his partner Yankee, a German Shepherd from the Czech Republic.
Both officers agreed wearing the uniform is the only career they have ever wanted, and they hope to remain in the force for the foreseeable future. From his time in the national guard, Merrill gained a lot of transferable skills he thinks will help him in his new role.
Growing up, Royse had a baseball coach who also worked as a police officer. He said after seeing the respect people gave him and the way he carried himself, Royse wanted to pursue working in law enforcement.
Friends outside of work, Merrill and Royse have spent a lot of time with each other and trust each other to get their jobs done. They hunt and fish together on their days off and have formed a brotherhood among themselves.
Royse said even their children and wives are friends.
Royce said him and Merrill are men looking to be role models in the community and in their personal lives.
“We’re fair and we’ll treat everybody with respect, but as soon as we don’t get it, we have a different side we can call on if we have to,” Royse said.
Both officer’s have young children that they hope to teach honor and integrity. Merrill said he hopes his son can learn to “be a man” and that his word should always be honored.
“Even though you’re going to come across people that you don’t always agree with, you just gotta know that they’ve got stuff going on in their lives and they don’t need to be treated any differently than the next person. You’ve always got to treat people the same.” Royse said.
