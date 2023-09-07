The following is a list of gross wages for employees of the city of Cynthiana for the fiscal year 2022-2023 obtained through two open records request. The first, submitted and responded to on Aug. 23. The second, submitted and responded to on Sept. 1.
The reports obtained by the democrat listed the name, position title and wages earned for each city employee, as required by law, for fiscal year 23. The wage report for the city is an open record, and therefore can be requested by anyone.
The Democrat Staff decided to publish this report to make public information more easily accessible to our readers. For the safety and integrity of Cynthaina city employees, our staff made the decision to exclude names from publication.
The report is organizer from highest gross wage to lowest. To request the full public record, contact the Cynthiana city clerks office.
CYNTHIANA WAGE REPORT FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023Fire Chief $87,098.36
Retired Reemployed Police Officer $70,272.06
Water Plant Supervisor $68,569.48
Telecommunicator $68,041.96
Retired Reemployed Police Officer $67,662.25
Assistant Water Plant Supervisor $64,210.74
Assistant Fire Chief $62,817.77
Waste Water Plant Supervisor $62,595.70
Maintenance Supervisor $60,972.46
Police Officer $60,715.98
Police Officer $58,891.54
Batalian Fire Chief $57,058.14
Batalian Fire Chief $57,052.86
Water Plant Operator — resigned/replaced $56,555.80
Fire Lieutenant $56,554.35
Fire Lieutenant $55,619.63
Assistant Maintenance Supervisor $55,368.81
Water Distribution Coordinator $55,055.77
Water Plant Operator $54,935.85
Police Sergeant $54,075.86
Assistant Waste Water Supervisor $51,787.20
Police Officer $51,270.57
Assistant Maintenance Supervisor $49,236.96
Water Plant Operator $47,226.17
Waste water plant operator $46,245.87
Water Plant Operator $44,774.13
Waste water plant operator $44,171.15
School Resource Officer $43,257.15
Police Officer $43,126.26
School Resource Officer $42,917.92
Telecommunicator $42,914.29
Telecommunicator $41,319.91
Public Maintenance $38,768.29
Police Officer $38,760.04
Police Officer $36,495.01
Telecommunicator $36,303.84
Public Maintenance $35,682.23
Telecommunicator $35,544.15
Police Officer $35,256.29
Waste water plant operator $33,172.98
Public Maintenance $33,137.54
Telecommunicator $33,085.22
Sergeant/Detective — retired $32,978.41
Public Maintenance $32,512.16
Public Maintenance $31,793.14
Meter Reader — retired $30,110.14
Main Street Director $28,915.14
Public Works/Utilities Director — resigned $25,361.35
Police Lieutenant — resigned $23,448.56
Retired Reemployed Police Officer $20,717.80
Firefighter — resigned $18,248.07
Police Officer — resigned $16,996.06
Part time Telecommunicator $15,027.92
Retired Reemployed Police Officer $14,550.50
Police Officer — resigned $13,710.54
Assistant Police Chief $12,932.20
Public Maintenance — resigned $12,607.31
City Commissioner $11,433.84
City Commissioner $11,433.84
Telecommunicator $9,703.85
Public Maintenance $8,305.50
Part time Telecommunicator $7,817.87
Telecommunicator — resgined $7,266.71
part time Firefighter $7,116.02
Public Maintenance — resigned $7,052.92
City Commissioner $5,716.92
City Commissioner $5,716.92
City Commissioner — no longer city commissioner $5,716.92
City Commissioner — no longer city commissioner $5,716.92
Part time Firefighter $5,466.77
Public Maintenance $4,896.50
Public Maintenance $4,745.83
Police Officer — resigned $4,457.58
Telecommunicator — resigned $3,792.61
Part time Telecommunicator — resigned $3,677.84
Telecommunicator $2,702.78
Retired Reemployed Police Officer $2,506.00
Police Officer — resigned $1,815.84
Water Plant Operator $1,593.75
Part time Telecommunicator — resigned $1,149.33
Part time Telecommunicator — resigned $1,071.48
Part time Telecommunicator — resigned $654.26
Firefighter — resigned $559.80
Firefighter — resigned $516.84
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.