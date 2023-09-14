The Church of the Advent, an Episcopal church in Cynthiana, will be giving away $1,000 a month for the next year to community organizations.
Deacon Emily Cardwell said a previous priest left a large sum of money and a portion of his estate to the church after his passing. The Church of the Advent has recently received that inheritance, and Cardwell said the people want to make a positive impact through their tithe.
“We wanted to do something for the community to help just encourage the community and support the community,” Cardwell said. “We’re all excited about how we can help the community and we were blessed so we want to bless the community.”
Cardwell said the church is looking to help organizations who need it the most, which may put some of the more well funded organizations at a lower priority. She said this is not because one organization is more worthy than the other, the church is just looking to spread as much good fortune as possible.
The church’s vestry, or governing body, is tasked to determine what organizations will receive a portion of the funds.
The Harrison County Marching Band will be the first organization to receive this tithe from the church, coming sometime in September according to Cardwell.
Church member Isaac Dailey said there is a member of the church’s congregation in the marching band, which helped guide the decision for who would receive the first donation. He also said the band plans to use the money to cover the cost of meals for the kids for the rest of the marching season.
If you know of an organization who would benefit from the church’s donation, submit their name and information to The Church of the Advent’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.