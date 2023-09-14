church

The Church of the Advent, an Episcopal church in Cynthiana, will be giving away $1,000 a month for the next year to community organizations.

Deacon Emily Cardwell said a previous priest left a large sum of money and a portion of his estate to the church after his passing. The Church of the Advent has recently received that inheritance, and Cardwell said the people want to make a positive impact through their tithe.

