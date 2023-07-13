With two magistrates absent, the Harrison County Fiscal Court voted unanimously on two issues that are important to Harrison Countians at a regular meeting on July 11.
First, the court approved the hiring of Rick Chasteen as the full-time Recreation Director for the Cynthiana-Harrison County Parks and Recreation Department.
Chasteen originally took the position to replace Barry Zumwalt on an interim basis, after Zumwalt resigned a few months ago.
Chasteen had a change of heart and tossed his hat in the ring when interviews for the position were posted.
“We interviewed six candidates and Rick was the best person for the job on a full-time basis,” said magistrate Charlie Garnett, chairperson of the county’s Personnel Committee. “I am excited that he has things on track and at how well, and how smoothly, all the spring and summer sports have gone.”
Also hired along with Chasteen was Zachary Mastin as the full-time Assistant Recreation Director for Parks and Recreation. Chasteen will earn a yearly salary of $48,277. Mastin’s yearly salary will be $40,000.
Second, the court agreed unanimously to have County Attorney Bradley Vaughn draft a letter that will terminate the contract the court had previously signed with All Points Broadband that was designed to bring broadband internet to the underserved areas of the county.
The court previously had committed $2.275 million in ARPA funds to APB, but have been underwhelmed with the direction that has been taken by APB.
Responding to the question as to why the county decided to terminate the contract, County Judge-Executive Jason Marshall said, “They have under-performed.”
Magistrate Dwayne Florence took that criticism a step further.
“They haven’t done a single thing yet,” Florence said.
Marshall said the project that promises to bring high-speed internet to the far reaches of the county, will be rebid.
“We are still going to pursue this project, just with a different provider,” Marshall said.
The ARPA funds must be allocated by December of 2024 and those funds spent by December, 2026.
In other Court action:
* Lexington Veterans Administration volunteer Brian Kinney requested funding from the court to help defray the costs of an upcoming 5K run that is a fundraiser for the VA in Lexington.
His request was tabled until the Finance Committee of the court could look more closely at the request.
* The court accepted jailer Steve Slade’s quarterly report and also okayed another one-year contract to house Harrison County inmates at the Bourbon County Detention Center.
The new contract calls for the county to pay the BCDC $36 per day, per inmate. Should Harrison County have 51 or more inmates at the facility, at one time, that rate would be reduced to $35 per day.
In the first three months of 2023, the jailer’s office transported a total of 154 inmates either to jail after an arrest, from jail to court, from court to jail, or from other detention facilities.
* The court agreed to hire Brent Gaunce as a Deputy Coroner, effective June 19, at $500 per month.
* The court agreed to another one-year lease of county property on 205 West Pike Street, to Mountain Comprehensive Care. There is no cost to Mountain Comprehensive Care for rent.
* The court approved the appointment of Carl Eddington, Jr. and Mike Fuller as reviewers to assess any public inconvienence by closing Honeysuckle Lane.
Marshall explained that only one land-owner owns property along both sides of the dead-end lane.
* The county approved the name change of Old US 62 West, to Ford Lane.
* Magistrate Stan Lemons told the court that the Shropshire Animal Shelter is “completely full.” He also said that the shelter is coming along nicely, under new leadership.
* Parks and Recreation will have a five-week Summer Basketball League, along with a few Saturday Youth Clinics, at City Hall.
Fonze Custard, who will be heading up the league, said that he has commitments from former Mason County and UT star, Chris Lofton and former UK star Kenny Walker to be clinicians on two of those Saturdays.
