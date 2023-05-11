If you pay attention at all, chances are good that you will see one of the Canupp family at nearly all of the big events that Cynthiana and Harrison County has to offer.
Father Brian Canupp, son Marshall and daughter Mary can be seen at sporting events, or any other non-sporting function that is important to a large group of locals.
Marshall will be joining the staff of the Cynthiana Democrat as a summer intern for 10 weeks, starting on May 10.
“I am very much looking forward to this internship,” Canupp said. “It’s a chance to explore my own community. It’s also a chance to work with community members in a different way.”
Becky Barnes, editor of the Cynthiana Democrat, is also looking forward to having Marshall join the staff.
“We are thrilled to have someone of Marshall’s talent joining us at the newspaper,” she said. “He has already established himself as a great photographer and has community ties that will benefit our paper.”
Canupp is a 2021 graduate of Harrison County High School and just completed his sophomore year at Western Kentucky University. He is majoring in criminology, with a minor in photo-journalism.
“Criminology has always been something I’ve been interested in,” he said. “Plus, Dad is an attorney, so I’ve always had an inclination in that direction.”
Barnes said that Canupp will utilize his skills as a photographer during his 10-week internship, but will also keep busy writing stories, as well.
“Marshall is a talented young man in a lot of areas and we are lucky to have him join us,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.