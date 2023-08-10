assured

Becky Brandenburg poses with her husband and two children.

Primary health care options are expanding in Harrison County with the opening of Assured Healthcare Clinic on Main Street in Cynthiana, Ky.

Becky Brandenburg, owner of the clinic, has been a primary care provider for over five years, working out of her hometown of Richmond, Ky. Brandenburg said she is taking on this new adventure to provide a more welcoming atmosphere as a primary care doctor.

