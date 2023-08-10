Primary health care options are expanding in Harrison County with the opening of Assured Healthcare Clinic on Main Street in Cynthiana, Ky.
Becky Brandenburg, owner of the clinic, has been a primary care provider for over five years, working out of her hometown of Richmond, Ky. Brandenburg said she is taking on this new adventure to provide a more welcoming atmosphere as a primary care doctor.
“It just felt like I could do primary care a little — I don’t want to say better, I would just say different — more my speed and my style,” she said. “I’m hoping to offer a very relaxed… place where you can not be worried.”
While the clinic finds its footing, Brandenburg will continue working in Richmond, Ky, to keep herself busy. For now, Assured Healthcare Clinic will be open on Thursdays throughout the month of August. Hoping to see appointments “ramp up” in September, Brandenburg will spend more time at the Cynthiana clinic as soon as her schedule allows.
Assured Healthcare will offer a variety of services, including primary care, acute care, women’s health services, well child exams, young adult physicals, medicare wellness exams and other services which can be found on the clinic’s website.
Brandenburg also hopes to expand her services to treat mental health issues.
She is currently waiting to become mental health certified to offer more diverse treatments from the clinic.
“(The clinic will be a) one stop shop kind of place. Instead of having to see your primary care physician and getting referred to mental health, I can just do all of that in one spot,” she said.
Along with Assured Healthcare Clinic, Brandenburg helps to operate and maintain affordable sober living apartments in the building connected to the Assured office. The apartments are fully furnished and are rented on a weekly basis.
Through a personal lens, Brandenburg saw a need she wanted to meet in the community.
“My brother is a drug addict… I saw the anguish my mother went through with trying to find housing for my brother,” Brandenburg said. “We are trying to create something that was lacking, that we could never find for him, and then the clinic just kind of spiraled off of that.”
At the clinic, she is hoping to provide extremely individualized care to each of her patients, creating a hometown feel and releasing the pressure that often comes along with healthcare visits.
“There is a million good primary care providers. Being a primary care provider does not make me special in any kind of way,” Brandenburg said. “Hopefully, the care that I can provide to people — treating patients how I like to be treated, individualizing them, getting to know them — sets me apart.”
