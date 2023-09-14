Bullard, a personal protective equipment manufacturing company, hosted its second annual ‘Bullard Cares’ day on Friday, Sept. 8.

On Friday, the company donated a total of $5,600 to 12 different organizations around town, before sending 113 employee volunteers out into the community to complete service projects. Bullard employees nominated organizations they wanted to see receive a donation, according to Human Resources Manager Danita Ecklar.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.