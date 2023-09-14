Bullard, a personal protective equipment manufacturing company, hosted its second annual ‘Bullard Cares’ day on Friday, Sept. 8.
On Friday, the company donated a total of $5,600 to 12 different organizations around town, before sending 113 employee volunteers out into the community to complete service projects. Bullard employees nominated organizations they wanted to see receive a donation, according to Human Resources Manager Danita Ecklar.
“We always have a budget that we set aside for community involvement and donations, but this year we chose to ask employees what organizations they think make a difference,” Ecklar said.
Even with the added piece of coordinating the donations this year, Ecklar said this year’s event went smoother than last years event.
Bullard compensated each volunteer for four hours of their time,
home and enjoy some time off, according to employee Carla Anderson.
For employees who want to help better the community but can’t leave the factory, there is a volunteer opportunity based in the facility.
“There’s 200 senior citizens in Cynthiana, that monthly require food so were doing 200 boxes and it will be a complete days meal — breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Anderson said.
Bullard employees donated the food in each box, and will be the distributing means once all the boxes are ready to find their homes.
