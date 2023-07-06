The next installment of the popular Summer Concert Series is sure to bring out a good crowd, weather permitting.
On Friday night, July 14, Boogie G and the Titanics, a three-piece band that covers an eclectic range of hit songs, will be the featured group. They are scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m., with the venue’s food and drink vendors opening at 6 p.m. Once again the SCS will be held in and around the Justice Center in downtown Cynthiana.
“Boogie G” is band leader, bassist and singer, George Burdette. Joining him in the band is guitarist Dan Trisko and drummer Steve Lewis.
“We play funk, soul, R&B, classic rock, anything from Motown to Elvis, a wide range of different genres,” George said. “We like to get the crowd up and moving and really enjoy what we do.”
The members of the group have a lifetime of musical experiences.
“I’ve been in a couple of 12-member bands, but more doesn’t always mean better,” he said. “I’m from Richmond, Dan is from Lexington and Steve is from Hyden and we have really good chemistry together. We’ve been together for almost 12 years now.”
Burdette, who was formerly a member of The Sensations, said that he and his bandmates really like gigging in Cynthiana.
“We love to come to Cynthiana to play,” he said. “The people there are so kind and welcoming.”
Tomi Jean Clifford, local Chamber of Commerce director, says the July 14 event will be the same as all recent Summer Concert Series events.
The title sponsor of the event is Field and Main Bank. Arch Care Consultants will sponsor the Kids Zone area.
She reminds all concert-goers that no seats are provided.
“People are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on,” she said.
Clifford said there will be a wide selection of food and drink vendors at the event.
“The only thing we really charge for is a drink bracelet that we sell for $5 for adult beverages,” she said. “In order to purchase adult beverages, you must have one of those bracelets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.