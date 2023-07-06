Boogie G and the Titanics to play at SCS next Friday

From the left, Dan Trisko, Steve Lewis and George “Boogie G” Burdette will perform at next Friday night’s Summer Concert Series.

 Lee Kendall

The next installment of the popular Summer Concert Series is sure to bring out a good crowd, weather permitting.

On Friday night, July 14, Boogie G and the Titanics, a three-piece band that covers an eclectic range of hit songs, will be the featured group. They are scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m., with the venue’s food and drink vendors opening at 6 p.m. Once again the SCS will be held in and around the Justice Center in downtown Cynthiana.

