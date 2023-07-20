The Cynthiana Summer Concert Series, hosted by the Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, saw its second night come to fruition on Friday, July 14, 2023, hosting Boogie G and The Titanics.
Vendors lined court street in front of the Harrison County Justice Center to feed hungry customers and bring life to the streets of Cynthiana as the sound of music flowing through the city.
Guitarist Dan Trisko said the people are what keeps drawing his band back to Cynthiana.
“For some reason we’ve just always had a second home here. This band shrunk out of a much bigger band, and that band would get booked here too,” Trisko said.
Boogie G and the Titanics is a three piece band made up of Trisko on guitar, lead vocalist and bassist George Burdette and drummer Steve Lewis.
“We’ve been a three piece for at least ten years,” Trisko said. “Cynthiana was always secondary to Lexington, I mean, it was weird. Everyone just loves us here, so we like coming back.”
The band frequents the city for performances catered to all ages. Most recently, Boogie G and the Titanics performed at the Fabulous Fourth to help Cynthiana celebrate Independence Day.
On his drive home from the Fabulous Fourth, Burdette, better known as “Boogie G”, struck a deer with his car. Prior to the band’s performance at the Summer Concert Series on Friday, Burdette joked about the incident.
“I’ll try not to take out any of your wildlife on my way home,” he said.
During the two and a half hour set, the crowd heard everything from Bruno Mars’ ”Finesse” to Dazz Band’s “Let it whip.”
Burdette encouraged concert goers to dance and enjoy the music, since he had acquired everyone “a permit to dance.”
Fans can plan to see Boogie G and the Titanics back in Cynthiana at the country club on Sept. 16.
