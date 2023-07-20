Bike Fest in downtown area on July 29

Bikes of all models, shapes and sizes will be on display at the Bike Fest, to be held on Saturday, July 29.

 Lee Kendall

The 6th Annual Cynthiana-Harrison County Bike Fest will be held in the downtown area of Cynthiana, July 29, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 8 p.m.

Phillip Kelly and his group of friends and bikers are heading up this year’s Bike Fest, as they have since taking over from the Cynthiana Rod Run in 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.