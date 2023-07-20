The 6th Annual Cynthiana-Harrison County Bike Fest will be held in the downtown area of Cynthiana, July 29, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 8 p.m.
Phillip Kelly and his group of friends and bikers are heading up this year’s Bike Fest, as they have since taking over from the Cynthiana Rod Run in 2017.
Kelly said last year there were about 1,700 motorcycles registered for Bike Fest.
“This year, I expect to have over 2,000 bikes here, easy,” he said.
The festival actually kicks off on Friday night, July 28, with live music performed in front of Ernie’s Sports Bar.
Coined as “Girls With Guitars,” Friday night’s music will begin at 8 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m. Scheduled to perform are Trish Torline, Melissa Deaton and Trudy Rose Sosbe.
Live music will continue on Saturday with Matthew Douglas Simpson, Connor Whitaker and three artists from Skullface Records performing. Those artists include Voice of Reason, Dan Bowen and Hyde the Riot.
Kelly said the proceeds from the money generated by the Bike Fest is put to good use.
“Last year we provided Christmas presents to 500 kids and also provided a full Christmas dinner to 57 different families that were in need,” he said. “Those dinners included ham, turkey and all the fixin’s. We hope to increase the number of children and families we can serve, this year.”
The always popular UGK Stunt Team will perform their motorcycle stunts on Court Street three different times on Saturday. They are scheduled to perform at 2 p.m., 4p.m. and 6 p.m.
Kelly said that over 50 vendors will be on hand for the Bike Fest, on Saturday, including several food and drink vendors, as well as artisan vendors.
The following streets will be blocked off for the Bike Fest on Saturday.
Main Street, from Bridge Street to Pleasant Street will be blocked off. Pike Street, from Church Street to Poplar Street will be blocked off and Walnut Street from the Walking Dead Mural to Whalen and Company will be blocked off.
As well as the motorcycles that will be on display, a free Generation Next Pro Wrestling card will be in the offing.
Wrestling will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a championship match between the Generation Next champion Kellin Craven against challenger Jackie Thad. Also on he card are Gaston Larue, Nate Gnarly, Reverend Blake, Drake Sanatan, Big John G, Brandon Taggart, Alexis Littlefoot, Stevie Ash, Paige Jones and Lexi Green.
A bike show will be held in the parking lot on Main Street, next to the Flower Depot. Kelly said there will be 10 different classes of bikes that will be part of this competition.
Those classes include Dyna, Antique, Best of Show, Softail, Rat, Touring, Custom, Trikes, Sportster and Metric.
There is no charge for any of the events held in conjunction with Bike Fest, including the music that is provided on Friday night.
The first 200 bikers who register will receive a free gift bag.
