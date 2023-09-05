A huge crowd was on hand for Sadie’s Summer Birthday Bash held on Monday, Sept. 4, at Flat Run Veterans Park.
Sadie Drew Gaunce was the beloved daughter of Clint and Hilary Gaunce. She passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, earlier this year.
Her parents, relatives and many friends decided to celebrate her birthday by inviting everyone to come to Sadie’s End of Summer Birthday Bash, an event they hope to host every year.
The day got started with a Color Run, around the perimeter of the park. Several hundred people participated, of all ages, walkers and runners alike. Age group winners received plaques to commemorate the event. Members of the steering committee were on hand to add a little “color” to the runners and walkers.
There were several vendors on hand, as well as bouncy houses, including a couple that had water slides to help cool off the youngsters on the very warm day.
Also on hand were UK head baseball coach Nick Mingione, as well as some of his baseball playing Wildcats, who signed autographs and took pictures with many of the youngsters.
