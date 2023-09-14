Cynthiana Fire Department graduated three fire recruits into full time service on Friday, Sept. 8.
Nathan Lyons, Christopher Trent and Kelbee Gill all completed 400 hours of firefighter training at Fire Station 1 over the past 13 weeks to earn their rank.
“These guys have been through about 450 hours of training, but the state only requires about 300. So they have now surpassed where they need to be but they all are basic 2 certified Kentucky State Firefighters,” Battalion Chief Jason Perry said at the Friday ceremony.
Cynthiana Mayor James Smith administered the oath to all three men, in a room full of fellow firefighters, family and friends.
Commissioner of Fire Safety and Emergency Services Isaac Dailey praised the new blood coming into the fire department and thanked the men for their dedication to keeping the city safe.
“We’ve got a lot coming down the pipeline for this department, and its great to see that the futures going to be in great hands to continue the great things that this department has been doing for years,” Dailey said.
Bob Chaffee, Cynthiana Fire Chief, said the department put the new hires “through the wringer” during their 13 week recruitment class. The station taught everything from fire behavior, to knot tying and how to roll a hose.
Chaffee said the three new firefighters have a good base knowledge, and will continue to learn over their next 25 years in the department.
Over the next five years, seven of the 18 currently employed firefighters will become eligible for retirement, according to Chaffee. Trying to get the right people into the department is fresh on his mind.
He said the eagerness of this recruit class fills him with hope for the future of the department.
“When that alarm drops and we have a run, these boys are like ants on a hot pavement,” Chaffee said. “They are running, they are so pumped about making runs. It’s really cool to see.”
In the next few months, the new hires will take classes to become certified EMT’s, a requirement new to the city fire department since Chaffee took over at the beginning of August.
Chaffee said teaching the new recruits took him back to his recruit days at the Paris Fire Department in Paris, Kentucky. He experienced a new kind of frustration watching Lyons, Gill and Trent learn to pump a truck.
“At its base, pumping a truck ... the concept itself is simple. You need to get water into your truck and you need to put water into the hose from the truck and onto the fire. But theres a science behind it,” Chaffee said.
He said more than frustration, watching the recruit drills made him laugh. Since this is the first recruit class Chaffee has supervised as Chief, he said it held a different feeling than the others he has seen.
