After the Harrison County Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter shut down for eight days following the spread of parvovirus infection, volunteers stopped by the Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, May 23, to raise concerns about the operations of the facility.
Frequent shelter volunteer Beth Emery said she usually spends Saturdays at the shelter, but had a week off of work and gave her extra time to the animals. While at the shelter more consistently, she noticed a few issues and offered the court advice to more efficiently care for the animals.
“The thing that stands out the most to me are all the simple problems I’ve noticed that (have) cost this county a lot over the years. It’s cost you money, and it’s cost you your reputation sometimes,” she said. “They aren’t insurmountable problems, and they can be easily and feasibly mitigated.”
At the time of the meeting, two dogs currently housed in the shelter had been diagnosed with parvovirus, causing the shelter to be closed to the public from May 22-30. Dogs are vaccinated against parvovirus on intake, but could still contract the disease and need further care.
Emery spoke about the current outbreak of parvovirus at the shelter, and how the response to signs of illness could have been more effective.
Emery said she told staff when she noticed signs of the first parvovirus infection, but a vet didn’t see the affected dog until two days later. Employees did call the shelter’s primary vet the day Emery pointed out the issue, but were unable to schedule an appointment. Emery said a secondary vet should have been contacted immediately.
“I took one of the dogs, Harley, on a walk last week and he had bloody diarrhea while we were walking. Bloody stool is always an emergency, hands down,” Emery said. “If an animal is pooping blood, they need to go to the vet.”
According to the American Medical Veterinary Association, parvovirus symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and bloating, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, dehydration, and damage to the intestines and immune system.
Emery said volunteers are likely to notice the first signs of an issue, because they handle the dogs more than staff. She urged the court to provide better training to volunteers, so they know what signs to look for to detect sick animals.
Parvovirus is extremely contagious. Infected dogs are usually isolated from the rest of animals in a residence to prevent the spread. The first dog Emery reported to have signs of illness continued to be housed in the regular shelter area with other animals until after its vet appointment two days later.
Soon after, another volunteer noticed bloody stool in another dog, who would also test positive for parvovirus.
Emery called parvovirus a “triple threat,” being expensive, deadly and contagious. She believes the second case of parvovirus could have been avoided, had proper protocol been in place and respected.
“All the work that the staff did would be quicker, easier and more effective if the staff had training, direction, leadership and decent equipment,” Emery said.
While more training and protocols would improve animal quality of life, Emery explained the financial benefits the county could see. She said the average cost of preventative measures, like vaccines and dewormers, are much less detrimental than reactionary measures, such as vet visits and closing the shelter.
She went on to list other medical issues she noticed during her time at the shelter, including a needed dewclaw removal and inflamed skin issues. She felt staff did not properly address these issues either, and insisted more be done to care for the “miserable” animals in the shelter.
“I am not trying to bash the shelter,” Emery said. “You guys have some really nice people working at the shelter. I saw no evidence that they have any kind of malice towards the animals. I saw no signs that they meant to do those animals any harm. I just saw a lot of signs that, from the top to the bottom, they are grossly under-trained and they are ill-equipped, and the animals are paying the price for that.”
Judge Executive Jason Marshall said he feels the shelter has been greatly improved in the last few months, and thinks good changes will continue to shine through.
“I will say, we’ve done nothing but improve the shelter, and we will continue to see improvements,” he said.
Noting Emery’s passion for helping the shelter animals, Marshall encouraged her to apply for the open manager position, and said the court would love for Emery to “step up.” Emery said she is sure change will come and is hopeful towards the future of the shelter.
“It’s not a lost cause,” she said. “All the problems are fixable but, in the meantime, animals are needlessly suffering, they are needlessly dying and it’s inexcusable and it needs to stop.”
