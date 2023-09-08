After around two months of employment, Harrison County Florashropshire Animal Shelter Manager Tiffany Mitchell has been let go, according to Judge Executive Jason Marshall.
After around two months of employment, Harrison County Florashropshire Animal Shelter Manager Tiffany Mitchell has been let go, according to Judge Executive Jason Marshall.
He would not say why Mitchell is no longer at the shelter.
"She's no longer with us," Marshall said. "She was let go."
A current county employee is slated to take over managerial duties at the shelter until a more permanent replacement has been found, according the Marshall. He said he only sees the shelter improving as changes are made.
Ideally, according to Marshall, the county would bring in an organization to run the shelter and bring well suited care to the animals housed at the shelter.
Through the efforts to find an organization, Marshall has had a tough time finding a group willing to take on the responsibility.
"We would like to find an organization or group of animal activists and people that would come in and run the shelter and we would pay them a stipend every year," Marshall said.
Since the beginning of Marshall's term, the shelter has seen multiple changes including administration changes and the addition of large outdoor 'runs' which allow the dogs to run and play while still being separated from each other.
The shelter has been a point of tension in the county since before Marshall took over as judge executive in January. He said during his campaign, he spent every Saturday volunteering at the shelter to see the inner workings.
He said overall the shelter has made improvements since the beginning of the year. He saw "one step forward and a few steps back" at one point, but he is working to make the changes to get the shelter where it needs to be.
"We are making improvements and changes daily," Marshall said. "We're doing all we can do, its not my fault we're over full."
