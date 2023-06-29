Community members have voiced displeasure with the operations of the Harrison County Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter for the past several months through social media and at county government meetings.
The shelter closed to cat adoptions and intake from June 16-26 due to an outbreak of feline distemper, according to a Facebook post made by the shelter on Thursday, June 15.
“The Shelter is currently not taking or adopting out cats at this time due to an outbreak of Feline Distemper. This will allow our staff to care for our current animals and disinfect the shelter. This quarantine will be lifted June 26th per veterinarian recommendation. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time,” the post said.
Counting the most recent halt on adoptions, the shelter has been at least partially closed four different times for a total of 46 days in the year 2023 due to illness outbreaks among the animals in the facility, according to various posts on their facebook page.
In 2022, the animal shelter only closed its doors due to illness one time, in August. The Facebook post announcing the closure called the shutdown a precaution.
In 2021, the shelter shut down one time due to an employee exposure to COVID-19 during the world wide pandemic. It did not close due to animal illness in 2021.
After a month-long application period, the fiscal court hired Tiffany Mitchell to act as the new manager of the Harrison County Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter.
She started working on Tuesday, June 13. Previously, the shelter has been without a manager since the resignation of Tom Hearn who resigned about a month ago to accept another position, working for the Recreation Department.
“I have been an animal person all my life. I have always worked with em or lived with em in some capacity,” Mitchell said. “This is my hometown and I’ve always wanted to be able to have a position where I can make a difference in the animal’s lives. But it’s not just the animals that I get a chance to make a difference with, it’s the people too.”
Prior to starting as the shelter manager, Mitchell acted as a stay at home mom for two kids, three cats and three dogs. She recalled growing up training horses and dogs and constantly being around animals.
She said she looks forward to making changes at the shelter to better care for the animals and provide for their needs. Even though there is a long list of changes she looks forward to spearheading, she asked the county for patience as she begins the journey of reform.
“I just want to take it one day at a time and focus on the dogs and make sure that their welfare and their well-being is taken care of first and foremost,” Mitchell said. “Then we’ll work on planning and procedure… once we get the facility up and running.”
Harrison County Judge Executive Jason Marshall said he started spending a lot of time at the shelter during his election campaign last year, where he noticed a lot of things he would like to see changed.
“Last year I became a volunteer, as I was campaigning, to really find out what’s going on here,” Marshall said. “It was real relaxed. I’m not going to throw people under the bus, but it wasn’t what I wanted to see in my term.”
While there are improvements he would still like to see, Marshall assured that the facility is not a lost cause.
“We have a nice facility here compared to other counties. People dog us all the time. Go to our neighboring counties. They’re really less fortunate than we are.”
Marshall said a lot of changes have already been made. He recalled that during his time volunteering, dogs only got out of the pen when volunteers stopped by to walk them, which could sometimes just be once a week.
“Some days it was just me and another person, and some days it was ten of us. I thought, ‘If I got elected, the first thing I’d want to do here besides changing the staff and cleaning up and making things better, would be to have a large outdoor run.’ ”
In March of this year, three months after Marshall took office, the shelter added ten large outdoor pens. The 60x12 feet enclosures provide the dogs with enough space to run, while still keeping them separated.
The runs can house up to ten dogs at a time, and the shelter rotates run occupants every four hours, giving each dog a chance to exercise, according to Mitchell.
“Nobody in the state has this and nobody’s said nothing about it,” Marshall said, referencing the addition of the outdoor runs. “All we ever get is grief about how bad of a job we do.”
Along with the addition of the runs, the shelter will also renovate a building on the property to be used as a dog isolation room to be used upon intake of new animals. Once completed, the building will be able to hold up to ten dogs at a time.
Marshall said all incoming dogs will spend their first 7-10 days in the isolation room, and will only be moved to the general population once they are deemed healthy. Marshall and Mitchell both believe these steps will help limit the chance of cross contamination among dogs housed at the shelter.
Currently, the shelter does not have the facilities to isolate dogs upon intake, according to Mitchell. She said when a new dog is brought into the shelter, they receive vaccinations, but other care is on a case by case basis.
“Most the rest of it gets taken care of upon adoption. If there is an issue, we will de-worm them as well,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got different types of medicines we do ourselves. If an issue does arise we will take them to the vet and have everything taken care of.”
Animals who need medical attention are taken to Harrison Veterinary Clinic, since the shelter holds a contract with the facility.
Although the shelter currently does not isolate dogs upon intake, they do isolate cats.
In response to backlash the shelter has received due to outbreaks of illness among the animals, Mitchell said the issue is not one of cleanliness.
“By vaccinating them, it helps prevent, but it can also cause a little accident,” Mitchell said. “It’s nothing that anybody is doing wrong as far as sanitation issues with the facility. It just comes with the territory.”
While Marshall conceded the shelter did not operate at the standards the county wanted to see when he first started his campaign, he said a lot has already changed.
Marshall said he takes it personally when citizens accuse him of not caring for the animals at the shelter. He said since he began his campaign, he has wanted to see change.
“For people to say that I’m an animal hater, and I’ve cut off funding to the animal shelter and killed the animals is just nonsense,” Marshall said.
Mitchell said she thinks people will be happy with the changes to come, but also wanted to remind the county change doesn’t happen overnight. She said the shelter “has been a certain way for a certain time,” and assured good change will come in a timely manner.
With the new hire of Mitchell as the shelter manager, Marshall is excited to see the fresh set of eyes she can bring to the operation of the facility.
“There’s nothing wrong here. We’re just improving daily,” Marshall said. “We’re making positive improvements daily. We still have more plans that I want to see made better.”
