The 4-H Communications Contest wrapped up its final level of competition with the state contest taking place on Saturday, July 8, in Nicholasville. This contest offered a variety of competitions in speech, demonstrations and mock interview. Harrison County 4-H had three participants that advanced from the county to the area and on to state.
Congratulations to these Harrison County recipients on their level of achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.