Cynthiana Police Department responded to a three car wreck at the intersection of Church Street and E Pike Street around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to responding officer Mark Branham.
He said it took close to an hour to get the intersection cleared following the wreck, which involved two SUV's and one car. The wreck resulted in no injuries, according to Branham.
The car, which sat behind one SUV, ran the stop sign and pushed the SUV in front of it into the other SUV sitting at the intersection. The SUV then spun and hit a supporting anchor wire connected to an electric pole.
"It went all the way up into the dash on the inside of the car," Branham said about the yellow anchor supporting the pole. "If (the vehicle) would have been going any faster, it would have split the (vehicle). It was pretty bad."
Branham said the pole didn't sustain any damage as a result of the crash. Officer Marty Hause also responded to the scene.
