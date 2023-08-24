There have been 107 COVID diagnoses in Harrison County since July 31, according to WEDCO Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller. 

She said the county had around 19 cases last week. With the new rise in cases, Miller said Harrison County has seen more confirmed COVID cases in the past month than it has seen in any other month since the new year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.