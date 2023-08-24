There have been 107 COVID diagnoses in Harrison County since July 31, according to WEDCO Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller.
She said the county had around 19 cases last week. With the new rise in cases, Miller said Harrison County has seen more confirmed COVID cases in the past month than it has seen in any other month since the new year.
“In the next couple of weeks, we’ll be getting the new vaccine that will cover the new strain,” Miller said. “Immunocompromised individuals need to consider being vaccinated. Obviously we are very concerned about people who have lung issues … so definitely call and check with the health department.”
There have been a few hospitalizations related to COVID, and Miller encouraged everyone with symptoms to be proactive in seeking medical attention.
COVID tests and vaccines are currently free for the communities and offered through the health department.
Miller said the rapid uptick in COVID cases among school age children seen in the past few weeks surprised her. This uptick coincides with the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Since the Flu and RSV are also currently "going around," according to Miller, COVID can be harder to people to recognize.
“If you feel like you've got symptoms or you've been exposed, pay attention to that," she said. "Pay attention to your body, take precautions and rest.”
