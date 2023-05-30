The man accused of killing Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley appeared in court via video chat on Tuesday morning and entered a not guilty plea on all six charges he currently faces.
Steven Sheangshang is charged with murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary in the first degree, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile.
Conley, who grew up in Cynthiana, has been mourned across the commonwealth after his death last monday night. Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton said the grief has been tough, but urged people to stick together.
Sheangshang will appear in court again for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, June 6.
