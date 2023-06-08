LEXINGTON — On the second day of the 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament, the Harrison County Thorobreds battled against the Pikeville Panthers at Counter Clocks Field. With a tight battle from the first inning until the final out, Harrison County defeated the Panthers in a 2-1 contest. Corey Vaughn led the way on the bump.
“It’s very big for us, we have a lot to play for, and we got a lot of heart,” Vaughn said. “We’re not going to make it easy for nobody. We got to let stuff roll off our backs and stay focused on this week and next week. We have to keep playing as hard as we possibly can. We have some guys that are going to do some great things.”
Vaughn worked the mound, throwing a seven-inning complete game for the Breds. The hurler allowed eight hits, one run and walked one while facing 30 batters and striking out seven on 101 pitches.
“In the state tournament, you must win close games,” head coach Mac Whitaker said. “[Pikeville] was well prepared, and they kept us at bay with our hitting, but you’ve got to be able to accept that and go along. We messed up on a couple of bunts and could have had more runs there.”
It was until the bottom of the third inning that scoring began for either team. With one out, Sam Wright singled and then stole second. The Breds intentionally walked Dylan Thompson ahead of Noah Jarrell, singling on a line drive, allowing Wright to score and give the Panthers a 1-0 lead. However, Vaughn worked around having a runner at third, getting out of the inning as Jeb Wilkerson lined out to Cliff McIlvain.
“When you’ve got a pitcher like Corey, who just guts it out on the mound, didn’t have his breaking ball and got by with his fastball,” Whitaker said. “I’m very proud of him for hanging in there.”
Harrison County answered in the top of the fourth inning when Vaughn led off with a line drive to right field. Then, with two outs, Malachi Feeback hit a grounder to short and reached on the error by Pikeville, allowing Vaughn to put his team on the scoreboard, tying it up at 1-1.
The Breds added another run in the top of the fifth inning, which would be enough to keep the program’s season alive against Pikeville. With two outs, Elijah Harris scored on a passed ball to make it 2-1 before the inning concluded.
Harrison County threatened at the top of the seventh as Jashon Lewis led off with a single on a bunt to third base. Then, in the same play, Lewis advanced to second base on the overthrow from third. Then, the next batter, Harris, singled to short before Pikeville intentionally walked Vaughn to load the bases. Unfortunately for the Breds, the Panthers escaped the inning as the next two batters became the second and third out.
Despite back-to-back singles in the bottom of the seventh inning by Pikeville, Harrison County survived as Wade Hensley grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
Isaac Duty took the loss for the Panthers. The sophomore worked over six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while walking four and striking out seven on 106 pitches, facing 31 batters.
Thompson appeared in relief for Pikeville. The junior worked less than an inning, facing one batter and striking him out in the top of the seventh inning.
HARRISON COUNTY 2, PIKEVILLE 1
HCHS 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2-5-1
PKVL 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -1-8-3
WP: C. Vaughn; LP: I. Duty
TB: HCHS — C. Vaughn 1, M. Smiley 1, M. Feeback 1, E. Harris 1, J. Lewis 1; PKVL — N. Jarrell 2, W. Hensley 1, D. Thompson 1, J. Hall 1, J. Lowe 1, B. Hall 1, S. Wright 1
HBP: PKVL — J. Wilkerson
SB: HCHS — C. McIlvain, M. Feeback, E. Harris; PKVL — S. Wright
CS: PKVL — J. Wilkerson
E: HCHS — B. Vaughn; PKVL — J. Hall 2, B. Ryan
RECORDS: Harrison County (32-8); Pikeville (24-12)
