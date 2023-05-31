At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Harrison County Fire Department was dispatched to a confirmed house fire at 589 River View Ln, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Upon arrival at the scene, there was heavy smoke coming from all areas of the house with people standing outside of the fence. No human life was lost as a result of the fire. According to records, the house belongs to James Christopher Shields and his wife Julie Shields.
Early reports said the family was returning home when they were met with smoke coming from the back door. It is suspected that the 911 call was placed to Harrison County E-911.
When the first engine came on scene, the fire had started to build and the Scene Commander, Firefighter Shaun Brewer, called for a second alarm fire, which prompted Cynthiana City Fire to respond to the scene.
The fire has been extinguished, and there are no further dangers to public safety.
This is a developing story.
