Whalen and Co. celebrate 70 years in business

Whalen and Company will soon be celebrating its 70th year as a real estate and insurance company in Cynthiana, Ky.
Whalen and Company was founded in 1953, just five years after Gerald Whalen married Bonnie in 1948. Their business and marriage have endured to this day.
Whalen and Company is now on its third generation of employees within the same family.
Gerald and Bonnie have four children: Nancy, Gerry, Terry and Brad. Now Gerald has grandchildren also involved in the family business.
“We never pushed our children or our grandchildren to go into this business,” Gerald said. “It has been surprising to me that so many of our grandchildren have signed on with us.”
Whalen and Company is a full-service agency, but it was real estate development that really got the company up and running.
All told, Gerald Whalen had a hand in developing 13 different subdivisions in Cynthiana, Harrison County and Bourbon County.
Those subdivisions include Western Hills, Shady Nook Homesites, Sprin Valley Place, Indian Woods, Leesburg Farms and David Manor.
The real estate branch of the company includes many services, such as representing buyers and sellers, appraisals, property management and property development.
Their independent insurance agency has contracts with top-rated carriers for home, auto, farm, commercial or life insurance.
The auction arm of the business has may years of experience in farm, residential and estate auctions.
Even with the tornado of 1974, the most claims that the company has had for a single event came this past March with the storms and ensuing damage they left in their path.
Bonnie recalls the first vacation that her family of went on was to Myrtle Beach. Nearly 70 years later, the Whalen family still goes to Myrtle Beach. The numbers have grown, but it is still a fun-filled opportunity for the youngsters to spend time with the family matriarch and family patriarch.
“When we first went to Myrtle Beach, I think it cost a total of about $75 for the entire week,” Bonnie recalled with a laugh. “It has gotten a little more expensive over the years.”
Now the Whalen family numbers four children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, and all were in attendance at this summer’s Myrtle Beach trip.
