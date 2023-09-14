Harrison County boasts a large array of talented farmers, some working to make a living and some working for the joy of it all. In a county with strong ties to the agriculture industry, hosting a sense of connection is important among the hard working people who tend to the crops, livestock and tediousness of the farms.
For farmers searching for that community, look no further than the Harrison County Farmers Market.
The market, which usually sets up weekly at Flat Run Veterans Park, hosts a variety of produce, baked goods, crafts and many other passions within the stands of the hard working farmers of the county.
Market manager Arie Mars said the market boasts a wide variety of offerings, and encouraged the community to come see for themselves.
“We’re more than just produce,” Mars said. “We have baked goods, we have a lot of people that hand make crafts and jewelry and everything, so it’s more than just produce. There’s all varieties of things and I think the more support we can get the bigger we can grow as a market.”
Mars took over as market manager in January. Market members are able to vote on elected positions once every two years.
She said since the start of her term she has tried to be more present in the community, to make sure people know what the market has to offer.
Mars also owns and operates Windy Ridge Farm, which she began four years ago. A full time veterinary technician, Mars said she loves having a farm and finds the work fulfilling. She said she didn’t plan to be a farmer, she just started her own garden to follow in the footsteps of her grandparents.
“At the end of the day, you should enjoy what you do,” Mars said.
Enjoying time at the farmers market is well within the program when you wander around the covered picnic tables on Saturdays.
Last week, due to the busy schedule of the day, Everett Hughes manned his family’s two booths alone. Everett’s parents, Pamela and Barry Hughes, typically oversee the “PJ’s Project” booth, which showcases handmade crafts.
Luckily for them, while they watched their younger children at a soccer game across the park, Everett kept a watchful eye over their booth and his, which sells eggs, fertilizer, crafts and flowers.
Everett, who is only 12 years old, said he got the idea to start making fertilizer because of his mother’s habit of consuming podcasts. After hearing time and time again about the process and benefits of fertilizer, Everett decided to try his own hand.
“I decided I wanted to do this because last year my mom was in the hospital with my baby sister, so because of that I did the family garden for that year and then I decided to sell fertilizer and do the farm booth for this year,” Everett said.
The family just recently moved from a five acre farm to a 22 acre farm, which can host a larger assortment of work than the family’s previous acreage. Everett said the family’s farm name is Growing Roots Farm, a name he is still getting used to after the move.
Julie Muth owns Hollow Oak Farm, based in Berry, Kentucky, and sells products at the Harrison County Farmers Market. She’s starting her fifth year as a market vendor, and said her farm production has only grown since the beginning.
Originally an avenue to sell grass-finished beef, Hollow Oak Farm now offers beef, vegetables, chicken, turkey, maple syrup and pork, with plans to start sorghum production this year, according to Muth.
“Really it started as an avenue for just selling our beef, but because of COVID we kind of diversified and we just kept adding,” she said.
Only becoming a farmer five years ago, Muth said the job is a lot harder than she thought it would be, but enjoys the hard work. She called her line of work a “lifestyle.”
She said participation in the farmers market has helped expand the farm’s customer base, and brought more local food to the tables of the community.
“A lot of times people think a farmers market is just for vegetables, but you know we do meats too,” Muth said. “If people are looking to source their food more locally and keep their dollars in the community this is a great way to support local farmers and the community as a whole.”
Vendor interested in becoming a part of the Harrison County Farmers market can contact the extension office or send a message to the market’s Facebook page.
The market is currently preparing for what manager Arie Mars called the busiest time of the year, the Harvest Festival on Sept. 16. Visit the market at Flat Run Veterans Park on that Saturday for entertainment, produce, meat and a heck of a good time.
