Premier Travel and Cruise store front opened on Thursday June 22, dawning a new era of convenience and ease upon the realm of travel. By providing a one-stop destination for all travel-related needs, Premier Travel and Cruise offers a comprehensive solution to the arduous task of arranging a trip.
Experienced travelers, having embarked both abroad and within the United States, are well acquainted with the challenges and obstacles that accompany the act of traveling. The idea of selecting a destination and organizing the details of the trip can invoke a wave of stress and anxiety, capable of overwhelming those who are considered to be experienced.
At the ribbon cutting for Premier Travel and Cruise on, many members from the community came out to support and help open the travel agency.
“On behalf of the Harrison County Fiscal Court, we are excited to have you here in Cynthiana and Harrison County, it’s a unique business,” Harrison County Judge Executive Jason Marshall said. “I’m excited to book a trip with you.”
The web of travel arrangements demands planning and attention to detail. These challenges can be particularly daunting for those less accustomed to the travel process.
Stephanie Burden, a name familiar to many in the community, has made an impression through her involvement in various local endeavors. Whether it was selecting flowers for a memorable prom corsage and boutonniere at the Flower Depot, placing enthusiastic bids on a Dugan’s Pizza during the Lion’s Club Auction, or attending events organized by the Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce or Cynthiana Main Street, Stephanie’s work has already touched the lives of countless individuals.
Her commitment to enhancing community experiences and supporting local businesses has earned her a reputation as a trusted and reliable figure within the area. Now you may remember her name because she set you and your family up on the vacation of a lifetime.
Stephanie has been a licensed travel agent since 2021, and had to but her plans for a store front on hold because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Now that our world is back to a sense of normal, people are traveling and needing travel agency services.
Cynthiana City Commissoner David Conner offered his support and congratulations to the new business.
“(I have) enthusiasm with seeing our downtown grow back. It hasn’t been this vibrant since I was a child.” Conner said. “(I am) very pleased and blessed that you (Stephanie Burden) are here and everything you’ve done for the city, and I am tickled to death to be a part of this.”
Premier Travel and Cruise is offering services for all inclusive family vacations, cruises and specialist support to a Hawaii vacation.
Premier Travel and Cruise said, “No matter what type of trip you’re thinking of, you can be sure that we have the expertise to make planning it a breeze. So, whatever your travel needs, we’re here to help. Give us a call today to receive a free consultation from one of the best agents in the biz.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.