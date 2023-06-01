Kennedy Sumpter has continued her winning ways in the world of archery, beyond high school.
A 2021 graduate of Harrison County High School, Sumpter is a first team All-American archer for the University of the Cumberlands and helped lead the Patriots to another National Championship, a couple of weeks ago.
She gravitated to the sport early-on in her life as she followed her father, Darren Collins, while he was hunting. Her dad was also a competition shooter, specializing in 3D targets with a compound bow.
“I guess I started shooting when I was in the second or third grade,” she said.
By the time she was in the fourth grade, she was shooting on the high school team.
“At that time there was no elementary school division for me to shoot in, so I shot for the high school team” Sumpter said.
By the time she reached the sixth grade, Sumpter became a member of the Harrison County Middle School archery team, then shot for the high school team in grades 9-12.
Her experiences on the high school team were less than optimal, in her estimation.
“It really wasn’t a good experience for me,” she said. “The only coach I really liked was my dad and he helped a couple of years when I was in high school. Others thought that Dad wanted me to be successful and the others on the team to not be successful. Nothing could be further from the truth. He was so proud of what everyone accomplished.”
Her best score happened when she was in the seventh grade, competing for the high school team in the KHSAA State Tournament.
“I scored a 297 out of 300 and tied for second with five boys,” Sumpter recalled. “At that time, the boys and girls competition was combined.”
She had the high score in several regular season matches, and took second place in several state-wide competitions, including both KHSAA and National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) events.
When it came time to choose which college she would attend, she said that the University of the Cumberlands was not in the top three of the schools she wanted to attend...until she visited the campus.
“When I went there to visit, I knew pretty quickly that it was the place I was going to go,” she said. “I loved their indoor and outdoor practice facilities and loved their coaches.”
She joined an already well-established archery program.
The Patriots are now the three-time defending national champions in the USA Archery Intercollegiate division.
Sumpter said there are some stark differences in comparing high school archery to collegiate archery.
“In high school, we shot at 10 and 15 meters,” she explained. “In college, we shoot at 50 meters. Plus, in high school, all the bows are exactly the same for every shooter, it doesn’t matter where you shoot. In college, everyone has their own bow, as long as it meets established specs, it is good to go.”
Starting her freshman year, in 2022, Sumpter struggled with shooting the compound bow. She has since converted to the traditional recurved, or “bare bow” competitions.
“I hated the compound bow, because if you missed one shot, you were essentially out of the competition,” she explained. “With the bare bow, it takes a lot more skill. It’s not as easy to be successful with that bow.”
Her fortunes changed about half way through her freshman year, when she made the decision to go full-time with the bare bow.
Sumpter explained that the University of the Cumberlands, nor the NAIA, either officially sanctions archery as a sport.
“We are all a part of USA Archery Intercollegiate, which means we compete against all schools, big and small,” she said. “The most recent national championship that we won had schools our size competing, but also had Texas A&M and Cal State Berkeley competing.”
Another big difference between high school and college archery is the number of attempts that archers get in a typical competition.
She said that in high school, archers would get a total of 300 shots, while in college competitions, each archer gets 720 shots.
Cumberlands’ archery team competed in the national championship over three days in May, in Statesboro, Georgia, at the home of Georgia Southern University.
“That first day, was qualification day,” Sumpter explained. “We each shot 720 times. I was the individual top seed heading into the next day’s elimination round.”
In that elimination round, Sumpter won her first three matches, then was defeated in the semi-finals. She won the third place match to win the bronze medal.
On the third day of the competition, she joined with fellow Cumberlands teammate Tyler Woosley and won the Mixed Teams competition. The pair won three matches to take home the first place trophy.
“It came down to a one arrow apiece shoot-out with two shooters from Lindsey Wilson to see who would win,” she explained.
Both Lindsey Wilson shooters scored an 8 on their shots, as did her teammate. Sumpter came through in the clutch, however, and scored a 9, giving her team the gold medal.
In the classroom, Sumpter is majoring in coaching with a minor in sports psychology. She is the daughter of Pat and Darren Collins.
