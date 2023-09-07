Soil testing is a soil-management tool we use to determine the fertility of soil as well as the optimum lime and fertilizer requirements for crops. Fall is the best time of year to test your soil. Most nutrients take some time to break down and become available to the plant. If you give them all winter to break down, by the time you are ready to plant in the spring, the plants can better take up the nutrients.
All Kentucky county extension offices offer help with soil testing. Just bring a soil sample to your county extension office and they will send it to UK’s Division of Regulatory Services and within a few days you will have the results.
Testing is free for Harrison County residents, and you may use the results for everything you grow from trees and flowers to fruits and vegetables.
When taking a soil sample, remember plants have shallow roots that lie within the top 6 to12 inches of soil. Use a trowel to dig down about 6 to 8 inches and collect approximately two cups of soil per sample. Put the sample in a plastic bucket since a metal bucket may taint the results. When you bring the sample to your county extension office, they will put it into a soil test bag along with some information you provide and soon you will have your test results. It will save you some money and it is good for the environment.
As a rule, you should test sandy-textured soils every 2-3 years and clay soils every 3-4 years. However, if problems occur during the growing season, send in a soil sample for analysis.
Contact the Harrison County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service at 859-234-5510, 668 New Lair Road, Cynthiana, for information on soil testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.