The 2023 Richardson, Franklin, Ritchie reunion will be held July 8, at Emory Richardson farm on Dogwalk. Lunch will be served at noon. Meat and utensils will be provided. If you like, you may bring a dish of your choice. For more information, contact 859-954-8337 or 859-340-2245.
