I’ve told this story before, about my fervent prayer in 1982: “Lord, I want to know that I can trust you, REALLY trust you.”
I actually wrote that prayer down on paper so I couldn’t forget it or deny praying it.
A month or so later I learned I was pregnant, and I was overjoyed because I thought this was the answer to my “trust you, Lord” prayer.
It was, but that was only part one.
Part two came a week or so later when my husband was laid off from his job, and at that time, jobs were scarce.
I freaked out. I told God I was taking my prayer back, that I didn’t want to trust him that way.
I had expected him to sprinkle trust dust on me so I would have an everlasting sense of calm no matter what was going on in my life.
Fast-forward a year: Despite a continuous, fervent search for a job, my husband stayed unemployed for the entire year.
And yet, our bills got paid, every single one of them.
We look back on that time with awe as the worst, best time.
I reluctantly trusted God, but he showed himself trustworthy and faithful.
I’m writing this today because I’ve been talking with a mom and her daughter who are going through a time of trusting God during a dire time in their lives.
I wrote about them recently for the Citrus County Chronicle, the newspaper I write for in Florida.
They live in a mobile home that’s nearly 60 years old and is structurally unfit to live in including, among other things, being infested with black mold, which they thought they had gotten rid of.
The mom is 80 and the daughter is 48 and suffers from a number of debilitating illnesses, and is hooked up to a feeding tube for 18-20 hours a day.
The doctor told the daughter she needs to find a new place to live ASAP, but they live on a fixed income and can’t afford anything else.
It’s a heartbreaking situation, and yet they are trusting God.
On the one hand they’ll say, “We don’t know what to do — we need help.” And in the next breath they’ll say, “We know God knows. We know he cares and he hears our prayers. We know God is going to do something and get us through this.”
Sometimes I’ll write about a family with a seemingly impossible, dire situation, and it will spark something in the community and everyone rallies and comes to the rescue, and it’s always awe-inspiring.
And then sometimes nothing happens.
But that’s never true with people who belong to Jesus. God is always doing something in his people’s lives, but we can’t always see it at the time.
We can, however, in the future look back and not have enough fingers and toes to count all the ways God showed up and got us through even the most seemingly impossible situations.
God is always doing something in every situation, but maybe when we think he’s not it’s simply that he’s just not done doing it.
The other day I saw a message on Facebook: “God said, ‘Be still and know (that I am God).’ He didn’t say, ‘Freak out and question.’ ”
I confess I’d been questioning God about this mom and daughter, asking him where is his help for them and why isn’t he doing something NOW for them.
The day I interviewed the mom and daughter, they sat together, holding hands, wiping away their tears, telling me that this has brought them closer together and for that they are grateful.
They sat, being still, knowing God, feeling blessed even when everything looks bleak, believing God will come to their rescue when the time is right. I pray he does.
NOTE: Read more of the story I wrote at https://tinyurl.com/3faakd8y. If God tugs on your heart to help, there’s a GoFundMe account at https://tinyurl.com/7x7faz35.
