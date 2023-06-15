BENSON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH/CURRY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
The Benson UMC, which is located on KY 1744 just off U.S. 27 North, holds its services at 11 a.m. on the first and third Sundays and at 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
The Curry UMC, which is located on Upper Curry Road, holds its services at 9 a.m. on the first and third Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays.
Sunday School is at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
The two churches share their pastor, William Slavin.
BERRY BAPTIST CHURCH
We heard two message this past Sunday from 1 John. The first one was “Perfect Love” and the second was “Birthmarks of the believer.” We had special music by Bro. Morton. He sang “He hideth my soul” and “I know what lies ahead.” Sis Pat Bailey sang “Because He loved me.”
You may hear us Sunday morning at 8 a.m. on WIOK 107.5 FM and at 10 a.m. on WCYN 1400 AM or at WCYN.com..
You can hear our messages on Facebook, YouTube and Sermon audio.
We have Sunday services at 10 and 11 a.m.
We also have Wednesday evening services at 6 p.m.
We’d like to extend a personal invitation to anyone looking for a church to visit us at the Berry Baptist Church.
We are an Independent Missionary, King James Bible Believing Church, preaching the word of God.
We are an old-time Baptist Church and everyone is welcome. You are sure to receive a blessing.
We are located at 306 Main Street; Berry, Ky.
For more information or if you’d like to speak to Pastor Carl Morton, you may call him at 859-356-2887.
BERRY CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Berry Christian Church has Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. each Sunday.
Berry Christian Church is located at 320 Main St. Berry, Ky. 41003.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN
Central Christian Church, 205 Riggs Ave., P.O. Box 265, Cynthiana.
Join us every Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. in person or on YouTube live.
Wednesday night services are at 6 p.m. We invite you to Bible study for all ages.
Connect with us online @centralcynthiana on Facebook and Instagram.
Need to get in contact with us? Email centralcynthiana@gmail.com.
CONNERSVILLE CHRISTIAN
Join us for in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
Children’s programming available for 5th grade and younger.
To worship online, head to connersvillechristian.org.
CYNTHIANA CHRISTIAN
The Cynthiana Christian Church worship service is now being broadcast Sunday mornings from 9:30-10 a.m. on WCYN, 1400 FM and 101.3 FM and on our Cynthiana Christian Church YouTube channel.
CYNTHIANA BAPTIST
The Cynthiana Baptist Church offers Adult Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 6:15 p.m.
On Sunday, you are invited to Sunday School at 9 a.m. and worship at 10:15 a.m.
You can also enjoy our worship services on our Facebook page or listen to a sermon on WCYN Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
CYNTHIANA FIRST CHURCH OF GOD
Cynthiana First church of God invites you to join us Sunday mornings. Sunday School starts at 9:45 a.m. and worship service starts at 10:45. We encourage your children to join in our children’s church services.
There is also a nursery for babies and toddlers during the morning worship hour.
Youth meetings for students ending fifth grade through 12th grade will be every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.
Snacks, devotions, beverages, fun and fellowship every week.
On Fridays from 6-9 p.m. the VERT group is meeting.
If you are 18-25 years old, you are welcome to come fellowship.
Contact senior pastor Scott Hayes at (330) 284-3396 or Aaron Gaunce, youth minister, at (859) 298-8290 for questions or additional information.
CYNTHIANA PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship begins at 11 a.m.
We have Zoom available for those who wish to join our worship from home.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 859-234-2961.
EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE ADVENT
The public is invited to attend services at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, South Walnut Street, Cynthiana, beginning at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
INDIAN CREEK CHRISTIAN
Sunday’s in-person services at 8:30-9:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and second service 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and on-line through different social media options (Indian Creek Christian.com, Facebook page and Youtube.com.)
Youth services are offered nursery/pre-K, K-5 and 6th thru 12th.
We have taken proactive steps to ensure you and your family’s safety.
Check our website for any additional information at indiancreekchristian.com.
IRVINGSVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH
Come join us for Vacation Bible School June 19-23, 2023 6-8:30 p.m. for kindergarten and up. For more information, call or text 859-588-1302.
3652 Morning Glory Road Cynthiana, KY 41031
Mt. CARMEL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Join us every Sunday for morning worship at 11 a.m. Mt. Carmel is a non-denominational independent Christian church located at 1970 Cynthiana Road (U.S. 27 South).
Everyone welcome.
Mt. HOPE CHURCHMt. Hope Church, KY 32 West/Connersville Pike, will hold a revival June 18-23 with Rev. Dan Frederick serving as evangelist.
There will be special music nightly from 7-7:15 p.m. Service will begin immediately following the music.
All are welcome.
NEW BEGINNINGS WORSHIP CENTER
We are imperfect saints trying to serve a perfect Savior.
We are located at 103 Marshall Avenue, Cynthiana.
Our service is at 11 on Sunday mornings.
You can also hear us on WCYN at 7:45 Sunday mornings. Dean Strong — pastor.
NEW FRIENDSHIP BAPTIST
New Friendship Baptist Church on the corner of Dixon and Friendship Road in Harrison County invites you. Pastor Brother Greg Mullins can be reached at 502-514-7725.
Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
No Sunday evening service.
Prayer meeting Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
We are a southern baptist church and you are always welcome here.
PLEASANT GREEN BAPTIST
Pleasant Green Baptist Church offers Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday morning worship at 10:45 a.m. along with Sunday evening worship service at 6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday evenings they offer Bible Study/Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday morning worship service can be seen on our Facebook page.
Pleasant Green Baptist Church is located at 387 Pleasant Green Road, Cynthiana, Ky., and you may contact Pastor Rob Stanley at 859-797-7840 for more information.
UNION BAPTIST
Union Baptist Church will host “Kookaburra Coast” VBS on Saturday June 24th. We will have an all day event beginning at 9:30 a.m. We will travel through multiple adventures and celebrate with puppets, food, crafts and games. Ages 4-12. We are located at 64 Robinson Union Rd. Church is about 4 miles North of Cynthiana off US 27N and Horseshoe Lane.
For more details contact Pastor Danny Antis 859-298-1640
WAGONER’S CHAPEL
Wagoner’s Chapel Church holds services on the first and third Sunday. Morning worship is at 11 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
