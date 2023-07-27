Dear God,
It’s me. Again.
Same old, same old, trying to solve the world’s problems plus stressing about the 152 problems that I’ve completely made up in my own imagination that have no basis in logic or reality.
Plus, I have a full-time job that demands a lot of my time and mental energy, which leaves me little time to tackle all of these problems, real or imagined.
I really need some sleep or a day at the beach.
So, here’s what I’m thinking: What if I give you a list of the things that are making me anxious, and you can take care of them for me so I can maybe relax?
Here’s my list:
Hurricanes. Just an idea, but maybe we could not have any this year? Jesus calmed a raging storm by just telling it to be still. He could do that for hurricanes too. Would you ask him? Thanks.
Also, no earthquakes or wildfires or famine would be helpful, just to give us all a break.
Interpersonal conflict. It seems like all of humanity is against each other. Social media isn’t very sociable, and there’s a whole lot of people carrying guns and shooting other people.
I’m not telling you how to run the universe, but if I were God, I would get all the abusers to stop abusing, liars to stop lying, cheaters to stop cheating, thieves to stop stealing, killers to stop killing, and I’d also put an end to addictions of all kinds because families are in tatters.
If you would simply make everyone be kind and love one another like Jesus said, and heal families and take away the anger that’s driving all this hate and discontent, it would make everyone’s life so much better and take a huge weight off my shoulders.
Because I just can’t do it.
Time. And some other stuff. Here’s the thing: There aren’t enough hours in each day. I’m overwhelmed with urgent things and I think I’m missing the important. I’m neglecting relationships over getting things done, “feeding the beast” that’s always hungry and demanding to be fed.
Also, I don’t know if this is related or not, but I fear that I’m losing the capacity to care.
If my brain or whatever the part of my being that cares was a file cabinet, then all the folders in all the drawers are full and I have no more room for anything else. Do I add more drawers? Toss out some of the folders?
And what do I do about losing the capacity to care? Can it be lost? I don’t know.
We should talk. I may have some time next Thursday, noonish. Text me?
Things I can’t control. Everything around me is changing, and I don’t like change. For example, my hair stylist hurt her back and hasn’t been able to work, so I had to find someone new to cut my hair and she cut it way too short. And I really hate it.
My hair is the one thing I’ve been able to control! And yes, I know how whiny and trivial that sounds in comparison to Every. Thing. Else.
But if I can’t control even this one thing, who can?
(Oh, right. You can.)
(And my hair will grow back.)
Anyway, I hope you’ll seriously consider taking care of some or all of these things on my list. It’s exhausting trying to do your job and mine too.
Sincerely,
NK
P.S. I read some of your book today. I really liked the part where you say, “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty” (Psalm 91:1)
That’s good stuff. Let’s talk.
