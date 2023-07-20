Mark your calendars for the week of July 31 thru Aug. 4, as the Annual Cynthiana Lion’s Club Radio Auction will take place.
This year marks the 66th edition of the auction, with the goal to raise as much money as possible.
“Our goal is to always top that $50,000 mark,” said this year’s auction chairperson Trent Harris, the station manager at WCYN-1400.
Proceeds from the auction are utilized in a variety of ways by the Cynthiana Lions Club, with all the money going right back into the community at some point. The primary mission of the club is eye care. Members of the club are trained on vision testing devices, owned by the club. The club also takes care of eye surgeries for elderly and, or, needy persons.
Those club members will test elementary school students in first, third and fifth grades in the Harrison County, St. Edward, Bracken County, Augusta Independent, Robertson County and Nicholas County schools.
Adults have the opportunity to be tested at the Harrison Memorial Hospital-sponsored Community Health Fair.
“We also tested the hospital day care and the other day cares in the county, and Community Action Council kids, prior to the COVID pandemic,” said Gary Philpott, Lions Club member and coordinator of the eye testing arm of the club. “Since things are somewhat getting back to normal, I think we will pick those organizations back up and start testing there again.”
Philpott said the club will also test about 150 HCHS students on Aug. 4, during freshman orientation leading up to the 2023-24 school year.
“I think there will be other types of testing available on that date, but I know we will be there,” Philpott said.
The auction itself will begin on Monday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m., the same time the auction begins every night.
Harris said the funding sources from the auction come from different ways.
“All the auction items are donated from our local and area businesses, restaurants and persons,” he said. “So there aren’t really any expenses out-of-pocket for us. We also count on the money that comes in from the sale of those $5 Super Bucks.”
Super Bucks are essentially $5 donations that allow the purchaser the opportunity to have his/her name drawn for a $100 cash prize, each night of the auction.
Local insurance agent Dustin Rose provides each of those $100 cash prizes through his Kentucky Farm Bureau agency.
After the auction is completed, another drawing of all Super Bucks purchasers will be held. The winner will receive a full entertainment center, provided to the auction by Terry and Cindy Jones.
“Terry and Cindy have been great supporters of the club for 32 years, through their business, A-Action Pest Control,” Rose said. “Every year, they have provided that large screen TV, Surround-Sound and all the other bells and whistles. They have been such a tremendous asset for our club.”
Harris said the auction items will be the normal things that are auctioned off every year.
“We will have country hams, UK basketball and football tickets, probably some Bengals and Reds tickets, lots of restaurant gift certificates, just about anything you can think of, we will have,” he said.
Harris said that phone numbers to call in bids will be available, as will bidding via text.
“We will have more information about those bidding formats, once we get closer to the auction,” Harris said.
There will also be a YouTube channel available that features the auction.
“The community has always been so supportive of this auction, mainly because I think they believe in what the club does for our community,” Harris said.”It’s a win-win for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.