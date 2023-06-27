Hank Davis, a highschooler at Harrison County, was last week’s winner of the treasure hunt’s Cookies and Cash drawing. Over 50 children participated in last weekend’s hunt for the historic “ice tongs” and icebox. The treasure hunt so far has been a terrific success. Leonos and Dairy Queen are seeing loads of kids coming in to use their pizza and ice cream vouchers. There are still five more weekends of the Hunt. The Museum hopes to see more new faces coming in and learning about local history.
