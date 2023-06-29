Kellione’s Pizza, located on Walnut Street, is a quaint facility housing just four dining tables on the inside. Known for their specialty pickle pizza, the restaurant changed owners late last year.
Rachel Lyons, a Cynthiana native, officially took over from the Kellione family on October 1, 2022, and is hoping to continue a tradition of family and good food out of the busy pizza shop.
“We just want to build it up and be that spot for the community to come and get really awesome food. The Kellione’s had a really great business to start with, and I appreciate what they had,” Rachel said. “It’s fun that we are getting to make it into our own as well.”
Rachel said one of her favorite changes she has seen in her life since she took over the pizza parlor has been the additional amount of time she gets to spend with her family.
“It’s a family business and we’re just trying to build it up and make it a great business,” Rachel said. “We’ll just see where it takes us. As long as we’re able to pay the bills and spend time together as a family and provide good food for the community, that’s all I’m really concerned about.”
Patrons of Kellione’s will often find themselves in the company of an entire family while dining in the restaurant. Rachel and her husband Aaron have two children that can often be found hanging around and learning while their parents run a business in the room next door.
Maverick, 9, and Marcella, 4, are homeschooled by their parents, which allows more space for quality family time amidst the bustling life of a business owner.
“We’ve gotten to spend a lot more time together because the kids are here a lot and my husband’s here a lot so we’re actually getting to communicate with each other,” Rachel said. “Before, we were typically working opposite shifts so that we didn’t have to have anybody else to watch the kids.”
Along with her kids and husband, Rachel said she’s gotten to see her dad and stepmother more frequently since she started the new adventure. Her dad, who she calls “Mr. Fix-it,” is always willing to lend a helping hand.
The support of her family has gone a long way in aiding her success. While Rachel had always wanted to own a business, after 17 years of experience working in restaurants, she began to think the time for her dream to become a reality had passed.
“It had always been something I had envisioned or dreamed of,” Rachel said. “Being a business owner and working for myself and being able to provide for my family and being able to provide that customer service for the community.”
She had tried a few small business ventures prior to purchasing Kellione’s, but they all missed the human element of serving a community.
As with any change, the new job has brought along the chance to learn and grow. Rachel is still adjusting to the demands of social media and the large effect it can have on a wavering business pace, but the process has allowed her to be more appreciative of the background she has in the restaurant business.
She said a few of her prior employers relied heavily on social media to bring in customers, and she remained glad to have seen that strategy in action.
Along with the professional adjustments Rachel has faced, her family is still learning to operate on the new schedule. Marcella and Maverick have been home-schooled most of their lives, and have transformed the restaurant to double as a classroom.
“They’re adjusting. They adjust differently each day for whatever comes our way. Some days are busier than others, and other days we can sit down and play a game or read a book and just take advantage of that time together,” Rachel said. “I’ve got some awesome employees that have been able to help. If we’re not busy they’ll kind of hold the fort down and let me sit and read a book with one of the kids or both of them.”
Rachel attended Harrison County High School, where she met her husband Aaron. She said her experience in public school did not leave a bad taste in her mouth, she just preferred to have more time with her children, prompting her and Aaron to begin homeschooling Maverick and Marcella.
“I just wanted to have some control over what (Maverick) was learning and how it was being taught and make sure that everything is catered to him so that he is given the tools to succeed,” Rachel said. “Sometimes in big settings, they can get lost in the shuffle. We also wanted to make sure that they also have a christian-based education. That was something that was really important to both of us.”
Homeschooling, deemed more “hands-on” by Rachel, allows the children to be taught in a way more conducive to their learning patterns.
As the community watches Maverick and Marcella grow up inside the four walls of Kellione’s Pizza, Rachel has a front row seat to see the community she has been a part of her whole life change.
She said being able to witness the children and families she knows evolve has been one of the more rewarding parts of owning a business in her hometown.
“Cynthiana has always been very welcoming. A Lot of people I feel like try so hard to get out of Cynthiana, but a lot of times they typically come back,” Rachel said. “I’ve never had the urge to leave Cynthiana. It’s home.”
