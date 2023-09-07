Harrison County hunters can kill not just two birds with one stone but three by donating harvested deer to Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry. By participating in KHFH, hunters can simultaneously fulfill their passion for hunting, help control deer overpopulation, and feed the hungry.
KHFH is a statewide non-profit that funds the processing of donated deer during hunting season and distributes venison to relief agencies with a mission for feeding the food insecure, such as food pantries, homeless shelters, and soup kitchens.
The program allows hunters who donate excess deer to help others. Venison is an excellent source of protein for agencies that struggle to provide fresh meat for the people they serve.
According to Feeding America, a non-profit network of more than 200 nationwide food banks, shelters, and soup kitchens, food insecurity affects 579,770 Kentuckians, including one in seven children.
KHFH helps offset this need by providing venison free of charge. According to the 2022 annual KHFH newsletter, during the 2021-2022 season, 1,911 deer were donated by hunters for a total of 73,651 pounds of meat.
In addition to providing venison, the organization also has a program called Kentucky Whitetail Access that aids landowners in culling problem deer populations. KHFH works with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife to offer this free service that pairs would-be hunters and landowners.
Landowners register and record criteria for hunters, then Kentucky Whitetail Access matches up hunters who meet the criteria with landowners who need them. Landowners are given hunters’ contact information and can proceed from there.
To learn more, find the nearest processing plant or to donate to KHFH, visit kyhuntersforthehungry.info.
